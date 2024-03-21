Tomorrow the Spanish team and the Colombian team will face each other in a friendly preparation match for the tournaments that both teams will play in the summer, specifically the Euro 2024 and the Copa América respectively. It will be the fourth confrontation between both teams in history, and none of them were in official competition.
The match promises to be very interesting. Although the two teams do not have the same teams that amazed the world in previous eras, they have quality players capable of putting on a great show.
Next, we review the confrontations that have occurred between the Spanish National Team and the Colombian National Team in history:
This meeting took place the year before the World Cup was held in Spain, so the Spanish National Team was preparing to host a large tournament. It had in its ranks great players like Santillana, Camacho and Arconada. For its part, Colombia was looking to face a great team, and had players like Pedro Sarmiento, Vilarete, among others. The match was played at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium, in Bogotá, and ended with a 1-1 result, with goals from Herrera for Colombia and Alexanco for Spain.
It took 30 years for both teams to meet again. This time it took place at the Santiago Bernabéu, and Spain arrived after being World Champion the previous year, with Vicente del Bosque at the helm, and with a list of world-class players. Colombia, for its part, began to show signs of the high level it was going to develop during those years, with footballers like Ospina, Yepes, Guarín, among others. The match ended with a narrow victory for the Spanish team, after a goal from David Silva in the 86th minute of the match.
The last confrontation between the two dates from a more recent date, and took place in Murcia. It was the most entertaining match, given that both teams had high-level players in their squads. Spain started the game winning with a goal from David Silva. Later, the coffee growers would turn it around with goals from Cardona and Radamel Falcao. When the Colombians believed they were going to win, Álvaro Morata rescued a draw for the Spanish National Team in the last moments of the match.
|
Date
|
Result
|
Competition
|
July 2, 1981
|
Colombia 1-1 Spain
|
Friendly
|
February 9, 2011
|
Spain 1-0 Colombia
|
Friendly
|
June 7, 2017
|
Spain 2-2 Colombia
|
Friendly
