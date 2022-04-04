Bayern and Villarreal will face each other in the quarterfinals of the Champions League to try to sneak into a dream semi-final. The groguet team has been displaying very good football in the league championship but without obtaining the expected results. It is undoubtedly one of the four teams in the championship that plays the best game, but it is not even close to that fourth position that would give it a ticket to the next Champions League.
Bayern has enough of an advantage over Dortmund in the Bundesliga to see themselves as half champion. In the Champions League they suffered more than necessary to win the tie against Salzburg. We refer to the tie in the first leg, because let’s remember that they endorsed seven goals in the second leg
We can affirm that a duel between Munich and groguets is practically unprecedented. They have met only on two occasions in which Villarreal did not exactly come off very well. Both games were in the group stage of the 2011/2012 Champions League.
Villarreal 0-2 Bayern
Kroos and Rafinha sentenced a clash that opened the Champions 11/12. That day Villarreal’s forward was made up of Nilmar and Rossi, two of the most mythical forwards in LaLiga in recent decades.
Bayern 3-1 Villarreal
Ribery on two occasions and Mario Gómez were the scorers for a Bayern team that ended up devastating practically everything that year. The legendary De Guzmán closed the gap in the 50th minute without much success. Villarreal did not have much luck in the draw for the group stage. He fell with Bayern, Manchester City and Napoli. They finished the phase with zero points.
