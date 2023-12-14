With Guido Carrillo's solitary goal, Estudiantes (LP) defeated Defensa 1-0 at the Lanús Stadium and became champion of the Argentine Cup for the first time in its history, remaining just one title behind Vélez Sarsfield, which is the first team outside of the so-called big five to appear on the list of the top winners in the history of the country.
Next, we will review the updated ranking of the top Argentine soccer title winners, including the League, National Cups, International Cups and old Rio de la Plata Cups. Come on.
The “Globo” has all the titles at the national level: five leagues and eight cups.
With this Argentine Cup won, Estudiantes de La Plata has six international titles, which added to the nine local titles, reaches a total of 15 total titles, placing them just one behind Vélez Sarsfield, sixth on the list.
For more news about Argentine football
“Fortín” has 16 total titles: 11 national and five international.
The “Ciclón” is in fifth place with 22 total titles: 17 national and five international, where the Copa Libertadores stands out, which it had been wanting so much and which it achieved in 2014.
The “Academy” has 39 total titles: 33 national and six international.
The “Red” of Avellaneda is a specialist in international titles: 20 of the 45 in total are of this type, including seven Copa Libertadores, an absolute record.
The “Millonario” has 38 leagues and 14 cups as national titles, plus 18 international titles that take him to the impressive number of 70 tournaments, only surpassed by his classic rival Boca.
Boca Juniors continues to dominate in the first step: they have 74, four more than River Plate. Its 35 leagues and 17 national cups stand out, in addition to its 22 international ones.
|
EQUIPMENT
|
TOTAL TITLES
|
MOUTH
|
74
|
RIVER
|
70
|
INDEPENDENT
|
Four. Five
|
RACING
|
39
|
SAN LORENZO
|
22
|
VELEZ
|
16
|
STUDENTS
|
fifteen
|
HURRICANE
|
13
#historical #table #Argentine #soccer #titles #Argentine #Cup #won #Estudiantes
Leave a Reply