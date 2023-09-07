For many years, the Metacritic page has been the one that stores the ratings of different entertainment products, where we have television shows, movies, and of course, video games. And just a short time ago it was revealed which game is the best rated on this website for the console PS5which is not exclusive.

We are saying that it is a recent qualification because it is a game that has recently been added to the catalog, and that is neither more nor less than Baldur’s Gate 3, which is no longer a surprise in terms of evaluations from the press. And it is that for this moment it is the best evaluated of the year, surpassing even other greats in the industry such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Here is the list of the best 10 of PS5:

1.- Baldur’s Gate 3 — 97

2.- Elden Ring — 96

3.- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition — 94

4.- God of War Ragnarok — 94

5.- Hades — 93

6.- Tetris Effect Connected — 93

7.- Resident Evil 4 — 93

8.- Demon’s Souls — 92

9.- Street Fighter 6 — 91

10.- Persona 5 Royal — 91

Something that is striking is that there are not many console exclusives on this list. sonyonly two are found, among them God of War Ragnarok and Demon’s Souls. Something that will surely surprise the most seasoned followers of the company.

In Atomix soon we will have our review of this game in version ps5.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: This game is one of the surprises of the year without a doubt, so users who don’t know this world might give it a try. We’ll see if more games can turn it around before the end of the year.