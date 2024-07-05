Home page World

From: Julian Baumann

The highest railway station in Europe is in Switzerland. © IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Dalibor Brlek

Europe’s highest railway station is located at over 3,400 metres. Around a million tourists arrive at the station every year.

The highest railway station in Europe is in Switzerland

Bern – The highest mountains in Baden-Württemberg are impressive, but Switzerland goes one step further. There, the train stops at a height that is more than twice as high as the Feldberg, the highest mountain in Baden-Württemberg. The underground station in the Swiss Alps attracts a million tourists every year. When you arrive at the station, you not only have a breathtaking view; the “Top of Europe” structure also has restaurants and a post office. BW24 read, where exactly Europe’s highest railway station is located and what makes it so special.

Switzerland is also home to the world’s busiest railway station in terms of the number of daily connections.