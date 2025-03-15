This is the hidden hermitage between a cliff that you can only see when the tide goes down

In the abrupt coast of Valdoviñoin the province of A Coruña, a magical place is hidden that only reveals its access at very specific moments of the day.

This is the Ermita de Nosa Mrs. do Portoalso known as Virxe do Porto or Nosa Mrs. Mara small chapel into a rocky island that defies the passage of time and the tides of the Atlantic Ocean.

What makes it unique is that It is only possible to get to her when the low tide. For a few hours a day, the sea withdraws and allows visitors to cross the beach of Or Portoraffling the rocks that lead to the hermitage.

However, when the tide goes up, the chapel is again completely surrounded by water, transforming into an inaccessible islet until the next decreased cycle.

A temple linked to the marine tradition

Beyond its spectacular location, the history of the hermitage is wrapped in one of those legends that have passed from generation to generation among the inhabitants of the area.

As they say, some fishermen found an image of the Virgin floating in the sea And, when they took it to the ground, they discovered that the next day it reappeared in the water. Seeing this as a miraclethey decided to build a small chapel in their honor on the rocks, giving rise to what is now known as the Virxe do Porto.

This devotion is still alive to this day, and each July 11the faithful of the region celebrate a pilgrimage in which the image of the Virgin is carried in procession. An event that brings together premises and visitors in a tribute to the marine and religious tradition of the region.

Natural enclave of great beauty

The hermitage environment is a show itself. From this privileged point you can contemplate the cliffs that dominate the Galician coast, as well as the nearby Punta Frouxeira lighthousea modern construction that guides navigators in this section of the Atlantic coast.

A few minutes from the hermitage is the beach of To Frouxeiraan extensive three -kilometer sand very frequented by surfers and sea lovers.

In addition, the area is part of the Natural space of La Laguna and El Arenal de Valdoviñoa protected ecosystem that houses a rich biodiversity and is an ideal place for bird watching and the observation of native flora.

The essential fate for travelers

Either because of its mysticism, because of its spectacular location or for the beauty of the landscape that surrounds it, the Ermita de Nosa Mrs. do Porto It is a mandatory stop for those who seek to discover unique corners in Galicia. Of course, if you want to visit it, it is important to consult the schedules of the tides to make sure that the sea will allow you to cross to this jewel hidden between the rocks.