The Dutch don’t say ‘oh, what a nice big house’ but ‘jeez, the gas bill will be high’. And that’s why it’s nice and nice that the new Lamborghini Revuelto has more than 1,000 hp, but in the Netherlands we just want to know what that thing costs. Fortunately, we have a first indication of the price of the Lamborghini Revuelto.

Lamborghini has not yet communicated an exact price, but the big boss of the brand says that the PHEV should cost around 500,000 euros. This is still without taxes and it is still the starting price. If you want some nice options or a special paint, the counter will run quickly with brands such as Lamborghini.

What will the Dutch price of the Lamborghini Revuelto be?

We can make a rough estimate of the Dutch price. In any case, 21 percent VAT will be added and then the BPM. The BPM depends on the emissions and should be about 30 percent less than the SVJ. You would then end up around 380 grams of CO2 per kilometer, which would amount to about 115,000 euros BPM.

So just assume that Dutch customers (who want to screw a yellow plate on it) will have to pay around 700,000 euros for a Lamborghini Revuelto. That is more than half a ton more than you pay on average for a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. But then you do have 1,015 hp and an electric mode where you can save some petrol money.