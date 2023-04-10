“At the bottom there is room” returned in style, leading the ratings and showing his detractors that he still has a lot to tell. All thanks to the incorporation of new characters and exciting relationships that are giving fans of the América TV series something to talk about.

All fictional couples have their good and bad moments, but only one has proven to be the most stable against all odds. It is nothing less than the romance formed by Macarena Montalbán and Mike Miller.

Fans ask “AFHS” not to destroy their romance

From the beginning, Macarena has presented herself as a woman reluctant to suffocating relationships and afraid of commitment. On the other hand, Mike has shown himself to be a reliable character and mature enough to understand her like almost no “AFHS” character could before her.

Joel was initially opposed to Mike and Macarena’s romance. Photo: composition LR/ América TV

Through social networks, the followers of “At the bottom there is roomThey demanded that they “don’t ruin this couple” because they are “pretty healthy.” Until now they have been able to solve all their problems and arguments, but it would not be the reason why their relationship could end.

Claudia Llanos could put an end to love

In the last chapters of “AFHS“, Claudia Llanos has already tried to kill Mike and has closely followed Macarena to gather information. After the apparent murder of Peter, the ‘Shark Gaze’ could finally end the beloved character and give fans several reasons to burst into tears in the tenth season.

