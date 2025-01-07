The diet based on dietary approaches to stop hypertension, known as diet DASHdeveloped in part by scientists at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in the US, has been recognized as the second best diet, and the first most healthy for the heart in the ranking of the best diets of 2025 for the ‘US News & World Report‘.

In depth

The magazine publishes annually with the beginning of the new year examines 38 diets across 21 categories, with the aim of clarifying the best options for the purpose of losing weight or starting a healthy diet that coincides with the beginning of year.

The DASH diet Known for combating high blood pressure, it received praise for being well-researched and supported scientifically for its health benefits, being nutritionally complete and versatile, and being satiating and not restrictive.

More details

“Thirty years after its development, the DASH diet has stood the test of time and is a checked with numerous health benefits. Pennington Biomedical is proud of our history and role in the DASH diet,” explained the doctor John Kirwanexecutive director of Pennington Biomedical, the center from which this diet was born.

The DASH diet is a healthy eating pattern that’s easy to follow and works for the whole family.. “For the past 15 years, the DASH diet has been at or near the top of US News & World Report rankings because it is scientifically proven to reduce blood pressure, stroke risk, reduces the risk of cardiovascular events and works to improve metabolism regardless of the person’s size“says Dr. Champagne, professor and registered dietitian nutritionist at Pennington Biomedical.

To take into account

The DASH diet is an eating plan low in saturated fat, cholesterol and total fatwhich emphasizes fruits, vegetables, and low-fat or fat-free milk and dairy products. The diet includes whole grain products, fish, poultry and nuts, and reduces lean red meat, sweets, added sugars and sugary drinks compared to the typical American diet. It is rich in potassium, magnesium and calcium, as well as protein and fiber.

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, funded the first research on the DASH diet, and the study results were first published in ‘New England Journal of Medicine‘ in 1997, and since then it has been cited by other researchers a few 6,000 times since its original publication.