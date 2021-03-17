Digital and on paper, free, in English and in the language of the Member State, with up to 11 personal data and with a system in the form of a barcode so that it can be recognized by the national authorities. The european commission presented this Wednesday its proposal for a regulation so that the European Union has, at the latest in June, a “digital green certificate” a passport that would serve as a travel pass in times of coronavirus.

Three weeks after receiving the preliminary approval from the Member States, President Úrsula Von der Leyen appeared this Wednesday in the press room – where she had not appeared since November – to, together with four commissioners, ‘sell’ her proposal, that continues to be received reluctantly in various governments of the bloc.

Brussels wants the “digital green certificate” to be the key to a generalized and gradual reopening of European economies and societies as soon as the epidemiological situation allows it.

With this document, those who have been vaccinatedhave past covid-19 or have a negative test They will be able to travel more easily, without having to undergo public health restrictions such as isolation or quarantine. That, the Commission hopes, will relive this summer the European tourism sector.

According to the Commission, the certificate “will allow European citizens and their families to exercise their right to freedom of movement by demonstrating that they comply with the health requirements imposed”.

But at the same time the document it will not be mandatory to “exercise freedom of movement,” says the European Executive, which adds that it neither obligates nor gives the right to be vaccinated. The difference is that whoever has not been vaccinated, has not had the disease and does not have a negative test you will have to comply with sanitary restrictions.

Brussels thus anticipates that governments will not impose restrictions such as isolations to those who have a negative test, something that remains to be seen that governments will accept when some, such as the Belgian, do not even allow travel except in exceptional cases.

Accompanied by the Commissioners for the Internal Market and Industry (the French Thierry Breton), Health (the Cypriot Stella Kyriakides) and Justice (the Belgian Didier Reynders) – in addition to the Vice-Presidents Vera Jourova and Margaritis Schinas, Von der Leyen, who took the opportunity to say that “the epidemiological situation it’s getting worse”, He explained what he considers the benefits of his proposal, but the press conference became in a few minutes a review of non-compliance by pharmaceutical companies and the problems with the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine.

All the details

The “digital green certificate” will be valid in 31 countries: the 27 Member States of the Union and in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

It will be issued to any European citizen or legal resident in any country of the 31, as well as the members of his family with independence of their nationality.

The green certificate will have a minimum of 11 facts:

– identity card number

– disease for which you have been vaccinated

– company that manufactured and / or commercialized the vaccine

– number of doses needed

– date of administration of the dose (s)

– place of vaccination

– identification of the issuer of the certificate

The Commission wants, contrary to what was initially planned, that this certificate also be delivered to those who have received unauthorized vaccines by the European Medicines Agency – essentially Russian and Chinese- as long as those vaccines have been authorized by the World Health Organization.

It is the formula for not excluding Hungarians, Slovaks or Croats from the system. Their governments are already using Russian Sputnik-V and Chinese Sinopharm. The four vaccines licensed so far by the European Medicines Agency are AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen.

The passport is defended by the Executive of Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: dpa

Controversy

Reynders considers that the proposal is not, as it is criticized, “discriminatory” and that it is also “efficient”, but in governments that do not see with good eyes that the “digital green certificate” serves as a safe-conduct to travel without restrictions – such as the Belgian Government, of which Reynders was part for three decades – is considered to be a discriminatory proposal when much of the population still does not have access to vaccines.

The regulation establishes that if a Member State decides to continue requiring quarantines or a negative test to people who have the certificate, it should explain to the Commission and the other Member States the reasons that justify the maintenance of those restrictions.

One of the most urgent challenges will be, explains the Commission, “agreeing on the technical requirements that will be used to guarantee that the interoperability, security and possibility of verification” of the certificates by the competent authorities in each Member State, which may also be in some cases only national authorities, but in more decentralized countries such as Spain, Belgium or Germany, also regional authorities.

The proposal can also provoke, says a critical diplomat with it, that many young people, to travel freely this summer, voluntarily try to catch it. Or that there are those who try to skip their turn on the vaccination list to be vaccinated before summer even if it is not their turn. When it was approved at the last summit for the Commission to develop the proposal, Angela Merkel said that she would only see it well when the majority of the European population was vaccinated.

Doubts

There are more unanswered questions in the Commission’s proposal: how can it be proven that one passed the covid-19 if there is no national registry of those people that establishes it? Will anyone accept to admit that the disease passed? How long does the immunity that Generate the antibodies of the person who passed the disease if they are not vaccinated? Is it certain that those vaccinated are not contagious even if they do not have symptoms?

The regulation proposed by the Commission now begins the Brussels legislative path and remains in the hands of the European Parliament and the governments in the Council. Brussels intends to work in June.

The proposal does not have an expiration date, but the Commission admits that the regulation will cease to apply as soon as the World Health Organization declares that the pandemic is over.

Brussels, special

