Zyuganov called for flogging Putin, who let Putin out into the cold without a hat in Severodvinsk

The leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov said that it is necessary to flog those who allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to speak in Severodvinsk without a hat in the cold.

During a meeting of State Duma faction leaders, Putin mentioned his trip to Severodvinsk. In turn, Zyuganov showed concern for the health of the Russian leader and drew his attention to the fact that he was not wearing a headdress during a speech during a working trip.

I'm sorry, I would have spanked the one who let you out without a hat. Just [минус] 15 degrees Gennady Zyuganovleader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation

At the same time, Zyuganov explained his indignation by saying that “a healthy commander-in-chief in war conditions is the health of the nation.”

Putin responded by saying that he took this remark personally. “We’ll flog you – it’s easy for us, it won’t rust for us, we can do it,” the president joked.

Photo: Komsomolskaya Pravda / Globallookpress.com

Putin took part in the ceremony of raising flags on nuclear-powered ships

In Severodvinsk, Putin took part in the flag-raising ceremony on the nuclear submarines Krasnoyarsk and Emperor Alexander III. During the event, the Russian leader gave a speech in an open area. Despite the fact that it was snowing and cold outside, the president, unlike most of his companions, was without a hat.

During his speech, the President said that missile submarines would soon begin to stand watch in the Pacific Fleet and guard the Far Eastern borders of the Fatherland, and also wished the sailors successful service.

Photo: Kirill Iodas / RIA Novosti

Peskov previously explained the appearance of the president in the cold without a hat

The Russian president has previously been spotted without a headdress in the cold season. His press secretary Dmitry Peskov explained this in 2021 by the fact that Putin has good health and therefore prefers not to wear a headdress during official ceremonies.

At the same time, a year earlier, the president himself made a remark to officials who stood in 20-degree frost without hats, namely, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko, Governor of the Irkutsk Region Igor Kobzev, Presidential Envoy to the Siberian Federal District Sergei Menyailo and Mayor of the city of Usolye-Sibirskoye Maxim Toropkin . “Put on your hats, it’s cold and your ears will freeze. Seriously, get dressed. Well, what are you… You’ll get sick again, that’s not enough,” he said.

Despite the fact that Putin prefers to participate in ceremonies without a headdress, in January 2020 he wore a cap for the first time in many years. So, he boarded the cruiser “Marshal Ustinov” without a headdress, and on the ship itself, the head of state put on a black Navy cap and threw a hood over his head.