YE Madrid Thursday 16 December 2021, 20:06



Tesla is pushing the windshield and wiper on its next model Cybrertruck, an electric pickup due to launch in 2022, to the limits of design. In fact, this latest element is giving the brand’s design teams quite a bit of headaches. as his own confessed

Elon musk. “The windshield wiper is what worries me the most. It is not an easy solution. A fold-out windshield wiper that would be stored in the front trunk would be ideal, but a complex solution, “tweeted the CEO of Tesla, commenting on images of the pre-production prototypes of this model.

The huge windshield of the Tesla Cybrertruck and the clean overall design of this car are complicating the assembly of the windshield wipers. As the glass is flush with the bonnet, the wiper arms cannot be placed in the gap that usually remains between them, the usual position in the vast majority of cars. The solution found so far has been to mount a gigantic arm on one of the sides of the windshield, which, as it is also flush with the pillar, remains “in the air”. Seat used side wipers in some of its models (Altea and Toledo), but they went on both sides of the windshield and were hidden within a frame.

Besides being an added element that

spoils the whole design, the huge windshield wiper has other drawbacks. On the one hand, it negatively affects the aerodynamics of the whole, which affects the consumption and the autonomy of this electric model. On the other hand, such a large arm requires a powerful and heavy motor and is more susceptible to

suffer failures over time. But the most important thing is that this windshield wiper will sweep less of the glass surface in each pass, leaving the upper right area of ​​the windshield unattended.

It is important to remember that 90% of the information we receive when driving comes to us through sight and according to various studies, poor visibility on board the vehicle is the cause of more than 15% of traffic accidents. This is accentuated when the weather is not good: the risk of suffering an accident when it rains is 70% higher and occurs while it is raining, with reduced visibility, and not less adherence of the asphalt, being the main culprit of the accident rate. in rain. This effect is multiplied if the windshield suffers damage (impacts, cracks, scratches …) and if the windshield wipers do not work correctly, that is why in

Carglass We work to disseminate the importance of good windshield maintenance,

crucial for safe driving.

Tesla wants to mount huge windshields on its models, and the brand is developing related technologies to do so. The Model X equips the largest automobile windshield in the world. It measures no less than three square meters in area and “offers a driving experience similar to that experienced in the cockpit of a helicopter,” according to Musk. To avoid glare from the sun, intelligent tinting without metallic elements has been developed to improve the car’s connectivity. But the brand would like to mount the cameras of the ADAS systems much higher to further clear the driver’s vision. But there is a problem: the windshield wipers do not get to clean that area, something vital for the proper functioning of the security systems. The Tesla Cybrertruck windshield will break this size record and the downside is how to clean it.

To solve these challenges, Tesla is working on several patents for revolutionary new windshield wiper systems. One of them is an electromagnetic mechanism, in which the wiper arm slides transversely along the entire windshield along some rails. This mechanism hides under the hood when it is not in operation. In this way, you can cover the entire surface of the windshield and install the cameras of the ADAS systems higher. In addition, friction is significantly reduced and aerodynamics are improved, which has an impact on fuel consumption; and mechanisms susceptible to corrosion over time are eliminated.

Another patent is a system for cleaning glass surfaces that works with laser beams. This technology could be used to replace conventional windshield wipers, as well as to clean the optics of the cameras that equip cars (such as those of ADAS systems), as well as for the solar panels that they will mount in the future.