In two and a half months, federal elections will take place where citizens with voter ID cards will have to elect, among other popularly elected positions, who will occupy the Presidency of the Republic for the next six-year term.

Under this understanding, with the objective that the greatest number of voters Go out and vote next Sunday, June 2, 2024the National Electoral Institute (INE) and FEMSA Group They signed an agreement to give an exclusive benefit to voters.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

According to what was announced through official channels of the National Electoral Institute (INE), those who go to the polls and exercise their right to vote on Sunday, June 2, They will be able to go to any Oxxo store in the country and receive a completely free coffee.

It is in this way that every citizen who goes to one of the more than 20 thousand Oxxo stores that exist throughout the Mexican national territory and shows their painted fingerprint, proving that they voted, will be able to have a free coffeethis derived from the agreement between the INE and FEMSA.

This is the GIFT that OXXO will give you if you vote in the 2024 ELECTIONS / Photo: screenshot

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to free coffee on Sunday, June 2, Oxxo will also be offering inflammatory materials for all customers who come to the establishments. In addition to this, FEMSA has committed to providing spaces outside the stores for the installation of polling booths for the elections that will take place next summer.

“With the subscription of this new collaboration instrument, which frames the cooperation and coordination between @INEMexico and FEMSA – OXXO, we seek to promote the construction of a new citizenship and achieve an increase in participation in these #Elecciones2024MX,” reads the post published by the president advisor of the INE, Guadalupe Taddei Zavala, on her official account on the social network X.

This is the GIFT that OXXO will give you if you vote in the 2024 ELECTIONS / Photo: INE

It is worth remembering that, As a result of the electoral campaigns for the federal elections of this 2024, federal social programs have been suspendedso aid such as the Welfare Pension for the Elderly and the Benito Juárez Scholarships will not resume until last June, that is, starting next July.