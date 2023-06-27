The gesture of a monster. This is how the Public Prosecutor who was called to judge the case of the little girl defined it Fatima, thrown into the void to spite her. The mother’s boyfriend had always said it was an accident. That the baby had slipped from her arms while they were playing. Instead, it seems that he acted to hurt her, in an act of pure cruelty towards her only 3-year-old daughter.

Mohssine Azhar, the 32-year-old Moroccan man accused of murder by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Turin, would have voluntarily thrown Fatima from the fifth-floor balcony of a house in the center of the Piedmontese capital. And he would have done it out of spite against the mother of the 3-year-old girl, with whom he was having an affair.

A spite, a revenge, which ended with the death of the 3-year-old girl on 3 January. The prosecutor has asked for life imprisonment for Mohssine Azhar, as anticipated by Corriere della Sera which reports his words.

He used Fatima as an object to punish his mother for bothering him. I don’t kill you, but I kill your daughter.

This is the reconstruction of the prosecutor in the indictment which also clarified the position of Lucia Chilleni, mother of Fatima. The woman had had a difficult past and had been a victim of domestic violence. She had previously defended her partner, admitting a tragic accident during the game. Then another story revealed the truth.

Fatima thrown into the void to hurt her mother

I accompanied Fatima to Mohssine’s house because she wanted to kiss him goodnight. He was out of his mind, he looked like the devil. He snatched the baby from her arms and threw her like a balloon.

These are the words of the mother, while the prosecutor adds: