The bombs ring in the ears of the women, men and children who are in the heart of Loop. Around them, buildings shake and dust spreads throughout the region.

In recent days, the attacks on the Gaza Strip have unleashed all kinds of questions around the world, especially those that focus on understanding the conflict that has been going on since last October 7, when an attack surprised Israel while the inhabitants were on a holiday, Shabbat.

After this, the Israeli Army declared a state of war. The alarm began with the launching of thousands of rockets and the infiltration of Palestinian militiamen into Israeli territory.

The responsible group is Hamaswho confirmed the deployment of more than 5,000 rockets towards the heart of Tel Aviv.

In five daysthe war has left more than 1,200 dead and 3,000 injured in Israel, while the Israeli bombings in Gaza have already left 1,055 dead and at least 5,184 injured.

Added to these figures are at least 1,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli territory in clashes with security forces after infiltrating from the Strip, according to the latest estimates from the Israeli army.

Where is the Gaza Strip?

Between Mediterranean Sea, Egypt and Israel, There is a land of 360 square km that is home to almost 2 million citizens. This is the Gaza Strip, one of the places most currently affected by the conflict.

This has also been one of the most coveted throughout history. In the Oslo agreements, It was determined that the Strip would be part of Palestine and since then the presence of Hamas has intensified.

In 2007, Israel and Egypt agreed to a blockade to restrict the movement of Palestinian civilians, due to the control of the previously mentioned group.

This later affected the quality of life, because Israel also established a defense zone along the border, limiting the amount of land for agriculture and housing.

Currently, the situation is not encouraging either, since it is estimated that 95% of the population does not have drinking water and constant power outages are added to this.

Now the Israeli Army has cut off all the electricity supply, in addition to generating certain conditions that keep the population in isolation.

Laura Natalia Bohórquez Roncancio

