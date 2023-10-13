The 24-hour ultimatum to 1.1 million people to leave northern Gaza is the latest episode of the counteroffensive that Israel has launched against Hamas after the attacks by the Palestinian Islamist militia last weekend that have caused at least 1,400 dead. Since then, Israel has decreed a total blockade of Gaza, has unloaded thousands of tons of bombs on that territory and has begun its first land incursions to locate its kidnapped citizens, as well as the rocket batteries with which, since Saturday , militiamen hit Israeli territory. “We are going to completely lay siege to Gaza,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Monday. Israeli retaliation is affecting the 2.2 million Palestinians living in the Strip. Below are some key data to understand this crucial territory in the conflict.

Demography

The Strip is home to more than 2.2 million people, of whom at least 1.5 million are refugees under the protection of the United Nations Palestine Refugee Agency in the Near East (UNRWA). English). Since the beginning of the bombings until last October 12, the displaced have reached 340,000, of which more than 220,000 are sheltered in at least 92 UNRWA schools. Around 1.1 million inhabitants of the north received an ultimatum this Friday to evacuate the territory towards the south.

The vast majority of Gazans are Sunni Muslims, descendants of the Palestinians expelled by Israeli troops in the Arab-Israeli War of 1948. The population density per square kilometer in Gaza is one of the highest in the world (5,500 people), well above that of Israel (400) or Spain (90).

The humanitarian situation in the Strip “was already extremely serious before these hostilities; Now it will only deteriorate exponentially,” said UN Secretary General António Guterres. The most vulnerable are children (under 15 years old), who make up 40% of the population. The average age is 18 years. The latest count from the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported this Friday that Israel’s military intervention has already killed some 500 children.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Territory

The enclave is a territory of 360 square kilometers – a little more than half the area occupied by the city of Madrid – divided into five governorates: Northern Gaza, Gaza, Deir el-Balah, Khan Yunis and Rafah. The territory borders Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea, although fishermen cannot fish beyond 5.6 kilometers (three nautical miles) due to the Israeli coastal blockade.

Before the Hamas incursion, only two of the six crossings between Israel and the Strip were operational. One is the Erez Pass, at the northernmost point of the Strip. It opens with prior authorization and for humanitarian reasons. It is often the crossing point for journalists and NGO staff. The other is Kerem Shalom, where goods are mainly moved.

On the Egyptian side, the only crossing is Rafah, located south of the enclave, bordering the Sinai Peninsula, and which has already been bombed several times by Israel since the Hamas attacks. Egypt announced this Monday that it will prevent a “mass exodus” of Palestinians to its territory, although its Government wants to use it to introduce humanitarian aid that hundreds of thousands of civilians need.

Policy

Hamas, the Arabic acronym for the Islamic Resistance Movement, governs de facto in the Strip since 2007, after winning by an absolute majority over Fatah, the party of President Mahmoud Abbas. His founding charter promotes the destruction of the State of Israel and the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine. To achieve its objectives, the Islamic fundamentalist group uses military strategies, including attacks on civilians. This weekend, Hamas attacked Israel by surprise and entered part of the territory closest to the enclave, over which it had control for a few hours. Since the initial assault, 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and another 120 Israelis remain kidnapped by Palestinian militants.

The movement was created in 1987, during the years of the First Intifada. Imam Ahmed Yassin, one of its founders, was an important critic of the Palestinian leader Yasir Arafat, since he did not share his political ideology (secular and nationalist) that he considered “Western.” But it was in the 1990s when the armed wing of Hamas – the Ezedin al Qasam brigades – originated, at which time its role was established in Palestinian politics. The organization refused to be part of the Palestinian National Authority, which originated from the 1993 Oslo Accords, and has since waged military campaigns in the name of a Palestinian state.

Economy

Israel’s blockade of the Strip has prevented the import of dozens of products for 16 years and has hampered the job opportunities of Gazans. UNRWA estimates that eight out of 10 Gazans live below the poverty line, while four out of 10 are unemployed. “The blockade (…) has destroyed Gaza’s economy, the ability to produce employment, to be self-sufficient and to continuously provide basic services,” maintains a report by the UN agency published in June.

The area is devoid of natural resources and is largely dependent on the humanitarian aid that Israel or Egypt allows to pass through. Unicef ​​considers that 85% of the water distributed through pipes is not suitable for human consumption. The bombings have already undermined services for more than 400,000 people, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Gaza’s only power plant stopped working this Wednesday due to lack of fuel.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.