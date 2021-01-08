Thanks to a leak we have seen the final design of the Galaxy A32 5G, a budget mid-range smartphone which will be the great bet of the South Korean giant to reach those users who have a tight budget, but who want to make the leap to 5G.

We had already read some things about the Galaxy A32 5G in previous rumors, but nothing as interesting, and reliable, as this new information. The renders that we accompany in this article are high quality samples for press, and have a high degree of reliability. By this I mean that, except for surprise, we can almost assume that the design that we see in these images will be the one that Samsung will use in the Galaxy A32 5G.

Entering to analyze the design, we find a classic front, where we see an all-screen finish with quite marked edges for the times that run. In the upper part we see that the front camera is integrated into a notch shaped like a drop of water, a less attractive finish than the floating circular island that we can find in other models.

If we look at the rear, things get much more interesting. We have a configuration of four cameras that are not integrated into any type of island or specific space, if not it remains as “floating” in the housing. I must say that I quite like the result, and I think it’s a wise move on Samsung’s part.

I have no confirmation of the materials that Samsung could use in this smartphone, but since it is an inexpensive mid-range model, it will most likely come built in polycarbonate (plastic).

Possible specifications and price of the Galaxy A32 5G

screen 6.5 inch IPS Resolution FHD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Processor MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720 5G Memory 4GB-6GB Storage 64GB-128GB Frontal camera 20 MP Rear camera Quad configuration:

48 MP, main sensor

8 MP, wide angle

5 MP, macro

5 MP, depth sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE / 3G / 2G, Bluetooth, NFC, USB-C Drums Without specifying Dimensions Without specifying OS Android 11

As we can see, the Galaxy A32 5G fits without a problem within the mid-range, but thanks to the SoC MediaTek Dimensity 720 with 5G modem it integrates the well-known next-generation standard, and is capable of offering a good level of performance, since it is equipped with an eight-core CPU and with a Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. It is one notch below the MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G, but the difference between the two is not very great.

The fingerprint reader It cannot be seen on the back, and the screen used is IPS type, which means that said element will be integrated into the side, an approach that Samsung has used in many of its mid-range smartphones. It is said that the company could also launch a version of the Galaxy A32 5G limited to 4G connectivity. It’s not confirmed, but it makes sense as it would be cheaper and allow you to cover a larger price range.

We still do not have details on the sale price, but seeing the position of the Galaxy A42 5G, I am clear that it should position between 249 and 299 euros.