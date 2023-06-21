With the arrival of André Jardine on the bench, a new era has begun within Club América. Right now the coach of Brazil will have to work at forced marches to be able to implement his style of play within the box of the Coapa nest. For its part, the board of directors must move more effectively within the market to close the signings that are institutionally planned and the direct requests of the coach, because nine days after the start of the tournament, the eagles have made a terrible market.
One of the areas of the field where the directive indicates that renovation is required is on the left side. Salvador Reyes has not exploded as expected when they have paid a million for him, and for his part, Luis Fuentes has always resolved, but he is in a stage of total seniority and it is something that he does not like within Coapa. Therefore, the people of the capital have probed the possible arrival of Omar Campos, which is in their hands.
Europe’s interest in the 20-year-old Mexican has not reached more; that is to say, America is to this day the only and the favorite club to close his signature. It all depends on the issue of money, the people of the capital presented a second offer of 7 million dollars for the left-hander that was rejected by Santos. Well, those from Torreón want 9 million and those from Coapa are considering meeting that price. In the end, the signing is on the table served and depends solely on the box of the nest.
