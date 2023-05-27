Resting tigers and lions recovering from malnutrition and injuries are agitated by the sound of machinery. A few meters away, bulldozers open the earth in the Ostok sanctuary, in Culiacán. The engines roar as they build the pond in which 10 of the descendants of Pablo Escobar’s hippos will live. From Antioquia, the animals will travel by plane to Culiacán in an operation that will cost $450,000 and will be financed by the rescuer and owner of the shelter, Ernesto Zazueta. Once in Sinaloa, they will travel by road until they take the detour that leads to Jesús María, the bastion where the children of El Chapo were hiding. A few kilometers from the entrance to the refuge, the black spots can still be seen, scars on the asphalt from the cars burned during the second ‘culiacanazo’ last January. Pablo Escobar’s hippos will arrive in this land marked by the presence of the Sinaloa Cartel.

When Colombia’s most famous drug trafficker brought four specimens of African Nile hippos to his private zoo at the Hacienda Nápoles in Antioquia, he could not imagine the consequences. After his death in 1993, the property fell into disrepair. The animals crossed the boundaries of the land, spreading through the Magdalena River and reproduced without control in a habitat without predators. Of those four that existed in the eighties, 169 have now been identified. Traffic accidents, damage to crops and the threat to local fauna have led the community to ask for a solution. But, how to control a population of territorial animals of up to three tons, which eat 40 kilos a day and which for some are a tourist attraction despite social and environmental unrest?

The Asian elephant Big boy feeds with other animals in its habitat inside the sanctuary. Iñaki Malvido

The latest incident, the run over by a large specimen on a highway in Antioquia, led Governor Aníbal Gaviria Correa to demand a prompt and concise response from the Colombian Minister of the Environment on the fate of the hippos. Susana Muhamad replied that the authorities are working to comply with the Cites Convention (international trade convention for endangered species). She explained that the temporary measure of sterilizing them was not being fast enough to control the population. However, the procedures to transfer them to another place have been delayed longer than expected and Muhamad excuses himself in the study of the processes so as not to end up “exporting hippos without verifying all the requirements. Causing a problem elsewhere.”

Ernesto Zazueta, a Sinaloan businessman with a long history as a facilitator of services for zoos in Mexico, offered to host 10 specimens in his sanctuary. In addition, he has coordinated that a shelter in India stay with another 60. “We are going to bring the youngest we find, to reduce the birth rate in Colombia, which is very high,” explains the rescuer. He assures that he is already preparing them with bait to fall into traps to transfer them. The ultimate goal is to try to return them to their original habitat in Africa, as Zazueta has already done with other species that he has rescued from circuses, private collections, and other refuges. Although first, the hippos will have to spend a long stay in Ostok.

The transfer of animals is one of the containment strategies recommended by researchers from the National University of Colombia and the Alexander Von Humboldt Institute and which is being studied by the Colombian government. Another recommendation is to confine them in spaces with less freedom of movement to reduce mating. The most drastic and controversial measure they suggest is control hunting. It was already tried in 2009, when the Government hired two German hunters who, accompanied by the Army, shot Pepe, the first hippopotamus in the herd. The photograph of the group with the corpse of the animal as a trophy generated rejection and recalled that of Escobar himself dead on a roof in Medellín.

The sanctuary watchman watches as a machine works to build the pond where the 10 hippos would live. Iñaki Malvido

The death of animals is what Zazueta tries to avoid. “We want to rescue them because being an invasive species they can annihilate them, they can even give permits to hunt them,” says the businessman. He is not worried that bringing a dozen specimens would lead to the same problem of overpopulation in Mexico. “They let them loose, lying around. That is why they reproduce uncontrollably. They are animals classified as threatened, so it is not consistent to castrate them ”, he underlines. The hippos that arrive in Culiacán will live in an enclosed area, with a pool of water and caretakers. But they will not be sterilized or visited, as Ostok is closed to the public to ensure stress-free and effective rehabilitation for the animals.

The herd will join Freddy, the only hippo living in the sanctuary at the moment. Zazueta proudly looks at the young animal, which is frolicking in a provisional pond in which the largest enclosure is being built. The new space will be incorporated into the more than 100 hectares of land, sheltered by a landscape of dry trees between hills. With the rains, the land punished by the sun will be transformed into a green space with natural shade to provide shelter for its inhabitants. Meanwhile, they have spaces built with shade and heat insulation.

Freddy the hippo in the waterhole of his habitat in the Ostok sanctuary. Iñaki Malvido A deer feeds on the peppers donated to the sanctuary that same afternoon. Iñaki Malvido Lovebird birds in their aviary, on May 23, 2023. Iñaki Malvido A tiger in its ‘quarantine’ cage, a smaller space for individuals that are not yet ready to live with others in the newly built habitat. Iñaki Malvido

Zazueta has only been bringing animals here for two years, but that has been enough time to gather 450 specimens, from big cats like panthers and jaguars to small spider monkeys. Most are rescued from circuses, species trafficking or private collections. They usually arrive wounded and in the bones. Others, like Freddy, are the result of favors to zoos that can’t have them. “He and his father could have fought very badly for the territory, so we better bring it here,” says the rescuer.

Before Ostok, Zazueta moved animals from one zoo to another and advised companies and institutions on wildlife management. With the change in the law in Mexico in 2015 that prohibited circuses with animals, dozens of them were abandoned by their owners. At first, Zazueta was able to relocate some, but with the Big Boy elephant case, he found no other solution than to open his own sanctuary for his rehabilitation. That animal accustomed to being immobile and with one leg constantly tied to a stick became the emblem of the place, already in better condition and demanding every few minutes that its rescuer give it prize coricos, some typical cookies from the north. Later, more species arrived, such as the birds that were part of the confiscation of 16,000 animals in Iztapalapa.

The last great achievement was bringing 35 big cats rescued from the Black Jaguar-White Tiger refuge, a space that went viral on social networks and visited by celebrities such as Lewis Hamilton or Justin Bieber. Last year, the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) closed the place due to reports of malnutrition and mistreatment of cats. The animals arrived at Ostok malnourished and some were mutilated. After 10 months of rehabilitation, they have gained weight and have even had babies. They have recently joined a specimen that was rescued in Michoacán, an adult tiger that was in possession of criminals and that was wounded by a bullet in a confrontation between armed groups.

Ernesto Zazueta, director of Ostok at the sanctuary facilities, near the city of Culiacán (State of Sinaloa). Iñaki Malvido

Zazueta explains that he has business partners who help him finance the expenses of the animals with donations. When he took in all the tigers, Farmacias Similares helped him build an enclosure on the property. For daily expenses, such as the kilos of meat required by the cats, he assures that local companies such as Su Carne or Bachoco donate entire trucks in kind. Every few days, one of his employees leaves with a cargo vehicle to tour the fields of Sinaloa in search of fruits and vegetables that they want to donate. With these donations he covers half of the expenses, the other half comes from his own pocket. “I have several companies, such as a legal advisory firm. In addition, I am president of the United Association for a Sustainable Management of Our Biodiversity, and the Association of Zoos, Hatcheries and Aquariums of Mexico ”, he adds.

Its partners in India will cover the transfer in two planes with the hippos that they will receive, an operation that amounts to 3.5 million dollars. The commercial flight to Sinaloa of almost half a million dollars will be financed by him, although there is still no specific date for the long-awaited arrival. Zazueta blames the Colombian bureaucracy. “I am desperate because I want it to be done now and I am under pressure from India,” says the rescuer. Regarding Minister Susana Muhamad’s statements, the businessman reproached her for wanting to get involved in the process in Mexico. “She does not rule here and she does not have to interfere. That’s the problem. They are unaware and have the lightness to express inconsistent opinions, ”he says. Meanwhile, it will be Freddy who inaugurates the great pond while waiting for his future Colombian neighbors.

Diego García, director of the Culiacán zoo and an Ostok collaborator, closes the gate as he leaves the sanctuary grounds. Iñaki Malvido

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country