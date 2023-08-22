Dragon Ball Z, an anime and manga series created by Akira Toriyama, has held its place in the hearts of fans for decades. Since its debut, the series has been acclaimed for its gripping narrative, iconic characters, and epic battles. One of the most fascinating aspects of Dragon Ball Z it’s his focus on power levels, which has led to the creation of an almost endless combination of situations and matchups.

“Power levels” refer to the measure of strength and abilities of the characters in the series. As the story progresses, the main characters, such as Goku, Vegeta and Gohan, experience a constant increase in their power, resulting in increasingly spectacular battles. This feature has been a magnet for audiences as they are drawn to the thrill of watching the heroes overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges.

A particularly intriguing aspect of Dragon Ball Z is the introduction of fusions between characters. The idea of ​​merging two characters into one has been a recurring theme throughout the series, and has led to some of the most impactful battles and transformations. A notable example is the merger between Goku and brolly, two extremely powerful characters. This merger, known as “karoly“It came true in the video game”Dragon Ball Fusion” for console Nintendo 3DS. The fusion is carried out using the “meta ring”, resulting in a new character with a unique combination of abilities and appearance.

Although the merger of Goku and brolly in form of karoly Existing only in the realm of video games, fans haven’t given up hope that this intriguing combination will one day make it into the anime series canon.

Via: nintenderos

Editor’s note: Most of the fusions that fans expect already exist in games, which I find curious, I guess it’s because there are too many and it would be difficult to write scripts to include them all.