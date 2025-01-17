Although today we consume most content from our smartphones, televisions continue to be an important device in our lives and present in the vast majority of homes.

Televisions have evolved a lot over the years, and from broadcasting a couple of black and white channels, they are now smart televisions (Smart TV) capable of doing an infinite number of functions and offer your content in high definition.

The way of consuming television has changed, and now it is more the user who chooses what to watch and when, while all along it has been the channels with their programming billboards who have marked what was seen.

As we said, Many things have changed, and in general they have improvedespecially aspects such as image sharpness, which is the degree of clarity with which the observer sees the details of an image. Although this is because The equipment used today is much better, TVs also have something to do with it.

However, there are times when users do not enjoy the best possible image, and this It is due to your device settings. Luckily, there are adjustments that usually go unnoticed, but that They are key to improving device performancebut more than activating them, what All you have to do is deactivate them.

As these devices are increasingly intelligent, they have useful functions for certain aspects, but which negatively affect image quality in the case of image quality. On this occasion, This is battery saving modewhich although it is a function designed to rreduce electricity consumption of television (one of the most consumed appliances) It interferes with the quality when watching movies and playing video games.

This is because to save, the TV reduces brightness, image parameters and decreases color saturationcausing differences (for the worse) with the original image.

How to deactivate energy saving on your Smart TV

Open the menu Configuration or Settings. Look for the section Picture, Picture Modes and Power Saving. Disable the power saving mode option.