It seems unbelievable that it hasn’t even been two years since ChatGPT burst onto the scene like a hurricane, bringing millions of people closer to artificial intelligence in a way that had never been done before. Its success was such that, just two months after its launch (in November 2022), it had reached 100 million unique monthly users worldwide. To put the magnitude of this achievement into context, suffice it to say that it is the fastest-growing platform in the history of the Internet, followed by the now-defunct Google+, which took 14 months to achieve that milestone.

It is therefore not surprising that many other AIs followed suit, capable of generating all kinds of original content (text, images, sounds, videos, etc.) just by giving it a few instructions. With so many options, how do you choose the one that best suits your needs? We recommend options based on each use. And all of them are free!

The best-known language model is the so-called GPT created by OpenAI and which, in addition to ChatGPT, is used in many other AIs, including Microsoft’s Copilot. Its greatest virtue? It allows you to hold conversations in several languages ​​as if you were a real person. Thus, in addition to answering questions or proposing ideas, it is also capable of writing all kinds of texts taking into account the style, length and ideas or key words that are provided, among others. The free version of ChatGPT is probably the best-known AI text generator, with which you can also rewrite or correct texts, change the tone of those already written, make summaries… It is always a good idea, however, to review everything, since AI can generate incorrect answers.

Copilot, Microsoft’s AI chatbot, fully integrates DALL-E 3, one of the benchmarks in AI image creation. And it does so by making its capabilities available for free. The quality of its images is one of the best: simply by asking Copilot to draw something, it would begin its creation process; the more details you give in the description, the better. By default, it proposes four alternatives and some suggestions in case you want to make changes.

An image taken by Copilot.

An easy-to-use interface and extensive library of templates have made Canva a favorite for creating presentations, and its AI features make the process even better. Simply create a document with all the information you want to turn into slides and it will produce a proposal with several professional-looking layouts that can then be fully edited if anything needs improvement. These can then be shared via a link or downloaded to your computer.

There are not many free AI apps for creating videos that work well, so the best option is usually to use a paid one with a free version (even if it is somewhat limited): in many cases they tend to have full functionality, although they add watermarks to the final product that would have to be removed by purchasing a premium plan. That said, one of the most interesting options is Runway, with some very interesting functions such as moving brush, with which it is possible to select a static element of an image and see how it begins to move; or video to video, which creates a video from another with which it shares only some elements.

Rows is a spreadsheet editor that helps you create data tables with predetermined templates for a multitude of purposes, although it also offers the possibility of importing a ready-made one. Thanks to the artificial intelligence analysis tool, it analyzes the table in real time and extracts some data that it considers may be of interest to the user. Then, it performs another analysis in which it extracts trends, generates dynamic tables and identifies patterns in the data. And the most interesting thing: it has an option to ask questions related to the information included in the table in question.

