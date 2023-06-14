Form I-130 is the Alien Relative Petitionwhich allows you to help a family member to migrate to the United States and having a resident card is the first step to being able to stay legally in the country.

“We approve your Form I-130 if you can demonstrate the relationship between you and the family member that qualifies your family member to immigrate to the United States. Once we approve the petition, your family member can apply to become an LPR (get a Green Card,” says the US Immigration Service.

The Service adds that “if your family member is already in the United States and a visa is available, they may be eligible to obtain their Permanent Resident Card by filing a Form I-485.”

Taking this into account, the Department of Internal Security of this country reported a new update in the form that will benefit Colombians who are interested in migrating to the United States.

DHS indicated that, initially, only relatives of United States citizens or residents who have already had Form 130 approved will be considered o Petition for Relative Abroad.

People who have already had their application approved will receive, this June, an invitation to submit form 1-134A, in which they would present evidence of financial support to give the green light to the transfer of family members to the country.

DHS indicated that the process could be expedited if the form with the evidence sent is sufficient.

Emergency appointment for the American visa.

“If we confirm that your Form I-134A is sufficient, DHS will complete the security investigation of the principal beneficiary and his or her immediate family members and consider them for advance travel authorization on a case-by-case basis,” DHS said.

It goes on to explain that: “If DHS issues advance travel authorization for the primary beneficiary and their immediate family members, they will be able to come to a United States port of entry to request the humanitarian permit for temporary stay (parole)”the department said.

Once the permit is approved, you must wait for it to become available and submit an application to update your resident status to permanent legal and obtain the ‘Green Card’.

Finally, the DHS did not clarify if they will soon send more invitations to families who have filed the form, it will only be for those who have previously completed the process.

