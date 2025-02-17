The foreign population has increased in many parts of Spain. At the moment, The nationality with the greatest presence within the country is the Moroccanwhich has a total of 920,693 inhabitants, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) referring to the population census of 2024. This country follows, it follows Romaniawith 620,463 inhabitants, and Colombianationality that has gone from 285,488 people in 2021 to 578,477 in 2024. In the case of the city of Vigo, there are a total of 20,863 foreign people.

Nationality with more inhabitants in Vigo

The foreign nationality with more neighbors in the city of Vigo is Venezuelawhich since 2021 has grown from 2.014 to have 3,295 Venezuelans residing in the municipality. This is followed Colombiawhich in the same period of time has increased to twice its population, going from 1,335 to 2,643 people. Third, it is located Perucountry from 1,739 neighbors of Vigo.

Foreign population in Vigo

In addition to the Spanish, Vigo has numerous nationalities in its population. These are the main ones, according to INE data: