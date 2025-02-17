The foreign population has increased in many parts of Spain. At the moment, The nationality with the greatest presence within the country is the Moroccanwhich has a total of 920,693 inhabitants, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) referring to the population census of 2024. This country follows, it follows Romaniawith 620,463 inhabitants, and Colombianationality that has gone from 285,488 people in 2021 to 578,477 in 2024. In the case of the city of Vigo, there are a total of 20,863 foreign people.
Nationality with more inhabitants in Vigo
The foreign nationality with more neighbors in the city of Vigo is Venezuelawhich since 2021 has grown from 2.014 to have 3,295 Venezuelans residing in the municipality. This is followed Colombiawhich in the same period of time has increased to twice its population, going from 1,335 to 2,643 people. Third, it is located Perucountry from 1,739 neighbors of Vigo.
Foreign population in Vigo
In addition to the Spanish, Vigo has numerous nationalities in its population. These are the main ones, according to INE data:
- Venezuela: It has 3,295 inhabitants in the city.
- Colombia: It has 2,643 inhabitants in the city.
- Peru: It has 1,739 inhabitants in the city.
- Portugal: It has 1,663 inhabitants in the city.
- Brazil: It has 1,423 inhabitants in the city.
- Italy: It has 972 inhabitants in the city.
- Argentina: It has 801 inhabitants in the city.
- Romania: It has 704 inhabitants in the city.
- Senegal: It has 691 inhabitants in the city.
- Paraguay: It has 686 inhabitants in the city.
- Ukraine: It has 467 inhabitants in the city.
- Uruguay: It has 458 inhabitants in the city.
- China: It has 452 inhabitants in the city.
- Cuba: It has 405 inhabitants in the city.
- Morocco: It has 378 inhabitants in the city.
- Nicaragua: It has 282 inhabitants in the city.
- France: It has 271 inhabitants in the city.
- Mexico: It has 222 inhabitants in the city.
- Dominican Republic: It has 212 inhabitants in the city.
- USA: It has 201 inhabitants in the city.
- United Kingdom: It has 191 inhabitants in the city.
- Russia: It has 176 inhabitants in the city.
- Honduras: It has 176 inhabitants in the city.
- Bolivia: It has 173 inhabitants in the city.
- Germany: It has 158 inhabitants in the city.
- Nigeria: It has 132 inhabitants in the city.
- Ecuador: It has 123 inhabitants in the city.
- Ghana: It has 103 inhabitants in the city.
- Chili: It has 95 inhabitants in the city.
- Poland: It has 89 inhabitants in the city.
- Pakistan: It has 85 inhabitants in the city.
- Philippines: It has 78 inhabitants in the city.
- Ireland: It has 58 inhabitants in the city.
- Algeria: It has 58 inhabitants in the city.
- Bulgaria: It has 57 inhabitants in the city.
- Netherlands: It has 36 inhabitants in the city.
- India: It has 31 inhabitants in the city.
- Mali: It has 22 inhabitants in the city.
- Belgium: It has 20 inhabitants in the city.
- Sweden: It has 20 inhabitants in the city.
- Lithuania: It has 17 inhabitants in the city.
- Moldavia: It has 16 inhabitants in the city.
- Canada: It has 14 inhabitants in the city.
- Gambia: It has 13 inhabitants in the city.
- Equatorial Guinea: It has 13 inhabitants in the city.
- Finland: It has 12 inhabitants in the city.
- Swiss: It has 12 inhabitants in the city.
- Mauritania: It has 12 inhabitants in the city.
- Oceania: It has 11 inhabitants in the city.
- Guinea: It has 9 inhabitants in the city.
- Bangladesh: It has 7 inhabitants in the city.
- Denmark: It has 6 inhabitants in the city.
- Norway: It has 6 inhabitants in the city.
