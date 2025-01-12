The air fryer has gained popularity as kitchen appliances that offer a healthier version of enjoying your favorite foods. However, you have to be careful: not all food is suitable for this kitchen deviceand safety experts warn against using certain foods.

The experts at CPD Online College say, in a report published by the Mirrorthat pasta is a prohibited option, since traditionally requires a good boil instead of hot air.

According to experts, cooking pasta is a bad idea because it requires soak it in liquid to hydrate it and make it edible.

It’s also a bad idea to put it in the air fryer along with the sauces, as it can cause dangerous splashes due to the intense hot air that moves around it. Plus, these unwanted liquids can cause you to do a lot of scrubbing after cooking.

“Cooking pasta in an air fryer is not recommended due to the liquids and sauces used during the cooking process, as when hot air circulates it can cause splashes that can be dangerous and can also be complicated,” experts say.

However, there are pasta dishes that are suitable for the air fryer. These are those that require only baking, like lasagna or cannelloni.