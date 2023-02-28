Alauda Aeronautics, an Australian startup, presented the Airspeeder M4K to the world. Its about first flying race car. Matt Pearson, the creator of the company, assured that they are working to “revolutionize air mobility and so that everyone can have their own flying car.”

On February 21, the company shared the first digital images of the flying car. It would be the first creation of Alauda Aeronautics that It has space for a human pilot and is designed to carry out air races..

According to information shared by the company, the vehicle uses a hydrogen turbogenerator capable of generating 1,340 horsepower (CV) of power with a range of 300 kilometers. The engine converts gas into electricity to set in motion the propeller arranged in each of the four corners that it has and give it the possibility of reach speeds of up to 360 km/h in just 30 seconds.

Due to its aggressive and aerodynamic profile, combined with the use of artificial intelligence to feed power to the propellers, the Airspeeder M4K has handling similar to that of a Formula 1 car or a fighter jet. This is complemented by its carbon fiber chassis and the fact that the machine is capable of generating a higher thrust-to-weight ratio than a jet fighter.

It is for this last reason that the firm appointed, since March 2022, as brand ambassador Bruno Senna, nephew of the legendary Brazilian Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna. In addition, the former Formula 1 and Formula E racer has had the task of supporting the progress of the company’s projects as a development driver.

Although the creative company intends to launch the first prototype on March 7, the creation of a racing category for flying cars would come in 2024. To achieve this, it intends to obtain financial support from the automotive industry and competitive motorsports.

“It’s time for car brands, OEM manufacturers and Formula 1 teams to start dabbling in a new, more revolutionary motorsport.“said the founder of the company at the launch of the M4K.

DAVID BERNAL PRIETO

School of Multimedia Journalism

TIME

