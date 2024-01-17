In the Sunshine State more shark attacks have been recorded than anywhere else in the worldaccording to the International Shark Attack File (ISAF), managed by the Florida Museum. Most of the attacks have been reported on a beach in Volusia Countywhich, over the years, has become known as the “shark bite capital of the world.”

From 2012 to 2021 alone, in Florida, 259 people were attacked by sharks, while in Australia, which occupies second position, 143 cases were reported, indicates ISAF. According to the file, in Volusia County has recorded 343 unprovoked shark attacks from 1882 to the present.

New Smyrna Beach, the beach located in Volusia County, has gained fame for being the scene of several shark attacks to surfers and bathers over the years. Here, the chances of being bitten by a shark are ten times greater than anywhere else in the United States. For this reason, it has been named 'The deadliest beach in the country', according to a recent study by Travel Lenses.

The travel publication considered factors such as shark attacks, surfing accidents and weather to weigh the list of the deadliest beaches in the United States. “More shark attacks occurred in New Smyrna Beach than any other beach, with thirty-two. This figure is more than double that of any other American beach,” the travel site ruled.

Why are there so many shark attacks in New Smyrna Beach?



According to Gavin Naylor, director of ISAF, The high presence of sharks at New Smyrma Beach, in Volusia, Florida, is due to the fact that the tide increases the fish population, which increases the number of sharks. “The water flowing out of Ponce Inlet, immediately north of where most shark bites occur, is typically a refuge for high densities of baitfish,” the specialist said in a statement to Business Insider.

More shark attacks occur at Volusia County Beach in Florida than in the rest of the United States.

“It is also a high-energy environment, with a lot of wave action. This stirs up the water, makes visibility poor and attracts surfers,” explained the Archive representative, who added that The high density of baitfish attracts sharks, but poor visibility confuses them, which causes them to try to bite the legs and arms of batherssince their movement attracts them.

The place is also home to a multitude of species as it is home to an estuary of significant size. The species that have been involved in the Volusia County attacks are blacktip, bull and requiem sharks.