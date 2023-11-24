When we ride a motorcycle, the helmet is one of the mandatory and essential elements that we must carry since it will be the one that will saved from a strong blow to the head, or minimize damage if we have a mishap. Therefore, its maintenance is essential, as well as knowing that depending on the material from which the shell is made, they are more or less resistant and more or less durable.

Therefore, acquiring a helmet with greater safety features will be essential. Although if this is on your mind, you should wait for the LIVALL MC1 Pro arrive in Spain in January 2024. This model incorporates multiple technological functionalities with three levels of preventive security: Bluetooth, intercom, Full HD 1080p camera to record up to 6 hours of video, alert system in case of accident and LED indicator lights, among others, such as ‘walkie-talkie’ to speak in a group.

After the great impact of the MC1 Pro at technology fairs such as CES Las Vegas, IFA and its presentation in Spain, from the DGT, Jorge Ordasdeputy director general of Mobility and Technology Management, launched Manu Marinco-founder of LIVALL and CEO of LIVALL Europe, the next challenge: connecting their smart helmets with the DGT’s Cloud 3.0 platform.

Today, Marín himself assures that not only has the challenge been met but that it is a reality that already reaches all the roads in Spain: «We have managed to ensure that motorcycles can receive information from the DGT 3.0 platform. and do it by voice, through the helmet. This way we can eliminate surprises on the road and the loss of attention that comes with visually attending to a navigator. “It will be an important step in favor of a particularly vulnerable group such as motorcyclists.”

The MC1 helmets are connected to the DGT platform through a 4G and 5G card built into the device, allowing data exchange and opening “a new world of possibilities.” Among them, and the most important currently, in the event of an accident on the road, DGT 3.0 will emit a direct signal to the LIVALL MC1 helmet to the motorcyclists closest to the alert. The device would send a warning through a voice command to all nearby motorists, informing all users of the accident so that they can exercise extreme caution.

As Marín highlights, “we are in a continuous process of transformation towards sustainable, efficient and intelligent mobility; For this reason, we have emphasized the importance of preventive safety so that accidents do not occur. Our goal is for Spain to lead the way in the great innovation that is the first smart and connected helmet.

Three levels of security



The most important is the intelligent lighting system that offers 360-degree visibility to other drivers and incorporates position lights to increase visibility and a brake light in the rear part of the V-shaped helmet. The MC1 structure is resistant and uniform by having the necessary certification and homologation, taking into account that it incorporates a specialized team and LIVALL had to face a change in regulations (ECE 22.06 AND DOT).

The second level of security is based on a Bluetooth communication system, speakers integrated inside and a microphone with noise reduction against the wind. In addition, the helmet can be connected to the mobile phone to prevent accidents by providing traffic information through voice commands. One aspect to emphasize is the SOS system, that is, a technology that prevents further damage by facilitating GPS location when it waits 90 seconds for the user to move or cancel the emergency signal. This tool will work if the helmet is connected via Bluetooth to the mobile phone, in this way, the person can choose up to five contacts to whom an SOS message will be sent, so that they can communicate it to the emergency services. Another system is communication in ‘walkie-talkie’ mode with other bikers to warn of changes in direction at a rate of up to 1.3 kilometers.

Finally, (available in the MC1 Pro), the third level of security is the camera built into the front of the helmet that has 120 degrees to record in FULL HD up to 32 hours of video. Regarding its technical characteristics, it is made of fiberglass, it weighs 1.4 kilos.