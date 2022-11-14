USA.- Chinese President Xi Jinpingwarned his US counterpart on Monday, Joe Bidenthat Taiwan, a nation that China claims as its own, is “the first red line that should not be crossed” and assured that he hopes that USA “honor your promise” not to support eventual independence for the island.

“taiwan form part of the core interests of China, and are the basis of political relations between China and the United States. This is the first red line that should not be crossed. Anyone who seeks to separate taiwan of China will be violating China’s fundamental interests, and the Chinese people will never allow it. We hope to see peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but peace and Taiwan’s ‘independence’ are irreconcilable,” the president said.

Xi and Biden meetingtheir first meeting in person as heads of state, took place on the eve of the G20 leaders summitwhich Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend, with the war in Ukraine dominating a good part of the group’s conversations.

“Solving the Taiwanese issue is a Chinese issue and an internal Chinese issue. China. It is the common aspiration of the Chinese people to achieve national reunification and safeguard their territorial integrity,” Xi continued.

The Chinese leader said he hopes Washington will “honor its word” and “respect the ‘One China‘ and the three joint communiqués signed” by both. “They are the basis of relations between our two countries,” he said.

Xi recalled that Biden He has commented “on numerous occasions” that the United States “does not support the independence of the island” and that Washington has no intention of “using Taiwan as a tool to gain advantage in its competition with China” or to contain it.

“We hope that USA honor your promises and really put all of this into practice,” he added.

The tensions around taiwan They increased last August due to a trip to the island by the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, to which Beijing responded with the largest military exercises around the island in decades, in addition to trade sanctions. about Taipei.

The island is one of the biggest sources of conflict between China and the United StatesThis is mainly due to the fact that Washington is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and would be its greatest military ally in the event of a war with China.

We recommend you read:

taiwanwhere the Chinese nationalist Army withdrew after the defeat against communist troops in the civil war, has been governed autonomously since 1949, although China claims sovereignty over the island, which it considers a rebel province for whose reunification it has not ruled out the use of force.