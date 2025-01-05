This is one of the most important and anticipated raffles of the year. The probability of winning an award in this event it is a 5%. All you need is for luck to be on your side.

In the Lotería del Niño all eyes are on the main prizes, mainly on the first prize. And it’s no wonder. The amount it distributes can change your life.

Before the draw begins, we review what the first prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 is, how much money can you take and all the necessary information so you don't miss anything.









Where did the first prize of the Lotería del Niño 2024 win?

In 2024, the first prize of the Extraordinary Draw of the Lotería del Niño went to the number 94974. This is the biggest prize of this raffle, awarded with 2,000,000 euros for the series and 200,000 for the tenth.

The winning number of the last edition of the El Niño Lottery, 94974, was very distributed. Almería, Madrid, Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Vizcaya, Cádiz, Toledo, Valencia, Ourense, Murcia, Zaragoza, Málaga, Jaén and Valladolid were just some of the cities that experienced this exciting day in a more special way.

First prize of the Children’s Lottery 2025

Like every year, the number for the first prize of the Lotería del Niño is made up of five digitschosen by the multiple drum system. This means that there will be a drum with 10 balls (from 0 to 9) for each of the five tenth numbers: ten thousand, one thousand, hundred, ten and one. The other drum corresponds to the prizes available in the Draw.

This award is the last to be sung by the Children of San Ildefonso, since, unlike what happens in the December Draw, in this case the prizes go from lowest to highest.

The first thing to be known was the two, three and four figure extractionsrespectively. Afterwards they met second and third prize and, finally, the five balls that show the first prize are drawn.

What is the probability of winning the first prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025?

Unlike the Christmas Lottery Draw, those who participate in the Niño raffle will have more chances to take home part of the 770 million euros that are distributed among the thousands of prizes that the draw awards in 2025. The statistics show that the probabilities of winning a prize amount to up to 8% compared to 5% of the Christmas Draw.

However, if we talk about the big awards like the first prize of the Lotería del Niño, the chances will be the same, that is, 1 in 100,000, 0.001% chance to win the first prize.

How much money do you win with the first prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025?

The first prize of the Lotería del Niño distributes a total amount of 2,000,000 euros per series. This is equivalent to 200,000 euros per tenth and 10,000 euros for each euro played.

Although the chances of winning the first prize in the Lotería del Niño are slim, the truth is that there are others prizes associated with the winning number that can grant a pinch and give a second chance. If our tenth has some digits in common with those of this award, we can be eligible for more than 10,000 awards.

Approaches to the first prize (previous and subsequent numbers): two prizes of 1,200 euros per tenth.

First prize hundreds: 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth.

Last three figures of the first prize: 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth.

Two last figures of the first prize: 999 prizes of 100 euros per tenth.

First prize refunds: 9,999 prizes of 20 euros per tenth.

How much money does the Treasury keep from the first prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025?

Being the first prize (200,000 euros) greater than the figure set for taxation, that 20% must be deducted, subtracting 32,000 euros from the initial prize figure. In this way, if you win the first prize of the Lotería del Niño, Finally you will take home 168,000 euros.

When is the first prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 collected?

If you are one of the lucky winners of the first prize of the Lotería del Niño, you should know that there is a deadline marked on the calendar to claim the money corresponding to the award.

As established by State Lotteries and Betting, the period to collect the first prize and the rest of the awards ends once they have elapsed. three months since the draw took place. That is, you will have until April 6, 2025 to collect the corresponding financial amount.

Where is the first prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 collected?

To collect the prizes from the Lotería del Niño there are two methods, depending on the amount of money you have obtained in the draw. If the prizes are less than 2,000 euros per tenth, they can be collected at any of the 10,902 Lottery administrations that is in Spain, either in cash or through Bizum.

If the prizes are greater than 2,000 euros, it will be mandatory to attend the authorized financial entities (BBVA and Caixabank).

In this case, the first prize of the Lotería del Niño exceeds 2,000 euros, so the winner must go to one of the authorized financial entities by the State Lottery and Betting Society (SELAE).

How is the first prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 collected?

There you will be asked for the documentation necessary and, if the winner does not have an open bank account at the time of payment, he will not be able to receive the amount or create a new one for this purpose. In case the tenth has been sharedit is recommended that all participants be present.