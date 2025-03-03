He Gregorio Marañón Public Hospital of the Community of Madrid He has created the first non -invasive system in the world of global heart mapping in real time. The Minister of Health, Fatima Matutehas known this technology applied today in a demonstration made in the maternal-child of this center, where this has highlighted “New milestone demonstrating the innovative eagerness and continuous overcoming that permeates all Madrid’s health“

In depth

This technological innovation consists of a Electrodes vest That, attached to the trunk of the person under study, allow simultaneously registering the electrical activity in all cavities of the main organ of the circulatory system, quickly (in just 10 minutes) and precise. “It has been possible thanks toAt restlessness, enthusiasm, creativity and perseverance of the professionals of the cardiology service of this hospitalnational reference in this area, “added the counselor.

With this device, doctors can observe a three -dimensional representation, without having to have subjected the patient to catheterization, a computerized axial tomography (TAC) or a previous resonance, thereby improving its safety and comfort, as well as the detection and treatment of arrhythmias, facilitating clinical decision making in optimal time.

Another advantage is for the hospital itself, which can significantly reduce the costs associated with the management of arrhythmias, as the Cardiology area is one of the most resources and patients. Corify has been the result of the 20 -year work of the cardiology service team of the Marañón Translation Research Laboratory, with the collaboration of its Health Research Institute and the Innovation Support Unit. They have worked together with professionals from the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

More details

Corify facilitates both the diagnosis before deciding whether an intervention is necessary, As support during catheterisms, helping clinicians identify the region of the heart that causes irregularity and inequality in its functioning. This avant -garde technology has obtained CE certification, which allows Its commercial sale in the European Union and its use in hospitals and Cardiac Centers of Old Continent.

Arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardiaThey affect millions of people around the world, leading to significant health risks. More than 30% of adults will suffer from some kind of this pathology, which means increasing the risk of mortality and also suffering from stroke and heart failure, a problem that also increases. Traditional methods for the electrical study of the main organ of the circulatory system are Less effective, more incomplete, or need to go associated with complex and more harmful radiological systems for the patient.

To take into account

Corifywhich was chosen as the innovation of the year by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology of the European Commission in 2020has contributed to reinforce the leadership of Gregorio Marañón in the field of cardiovascular health.