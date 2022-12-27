BERLIN — Most years, the ceremony for the winner of the German Book Prize is a sober affair. But when the jury announced in October that the highest-profile literary honor in the German-speaking world had been won by Swiss writer Kim de l’Horizon, 30, for the novel “Blutbuch,” things took an unexpected turn. .

De l’Horizon, whose artist name is a pseudonym and who uses the pronouns they/them (instead of he/she/him/her) in English, was the first non-binary writer to receive the award, and while he was Standing on stage in a green dress, she shaved off her hair as a gesture of support for women in Iran. De l’Horizon then argued that the jury had selected the book in order to “send a signal” to support those who are “oppressed because of their bodies”.

Some critics took issue with the writer’s apparent comparison between the experience of being non-binary and the oppression of Iranian women; others saw the speech as a sign that the prize had been awarded based on identity politics rather than literary merit. The publicity has also made De l’Horizon a symbol for a broader debate about the status of non-binary people in the German-speaking world.

Much of that conversation has focused on language: unlike English, German has no equivalent to “they/them” for a personal pronoun, and most nouns referring to people are masculine. or feminine.

“When I was growing up, there was no such thing as non-binary, or anything but binary,” de l’Horizon said in an interview. In the book, the author aimed to explore how gender can be described in German. “I was looking for a language, or forms of language, that would allow the perception of a non-binary body,” he said.

This search for self-expression is central to “Blutbuch,” a work centered on a non-binary character, also named “Kim,” who grapples with gender identity. The book uses a fluid structure and numerous pronouns and other invented words to express its narrator’s experience of gender.

Paul Jandl, a book critic and contributor to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, a Swiss newspaper, argued that “Blutbuch” is a “very important book” and that the author had sparked a furore in the German-speaking world because questions of the identity of gender “are an issue at the center of society.”

The reaction has sometimes turned ugly: Following the ceremony, De l’Horizon received hateful comments on social media, and the book’s Amazon page was inundated with one-star reviews.

A debate has erupted in Germany over what accommodations should be made for people who do not identify as male or female. In parallel there is a broader debate about how to eliminate what critics see as vestiges of sexism in the German language.

In the interview, de l’Horizon indicated that he is wary of discussing his personal history, but has described some of his personal struggles elsewhere. In an essay in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, he recently drew a parallel between being the victim of an assault in a Berlin subway station and the experience of hearing a Swiss lawmaker derisively describe a non-binary person with a pronoun used for objects. inanimate.

However, the author assured in the interview that he enjoyed his contribution to rethinking the gender rules of the German language, despite the negative reaction and confusion.

“Life is complicated, it’s sweaty, it’s dirty, it’s playful and it’s fun,” she said. “And that’s what this whole process should be.”

By: THOMAS ROGERS