Handcuffed and wearing an orange suit, like the one prisoners wear in the United States, Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation appeared before a Florida state judge on Monday, July 15, following the disturbances caused at the end of the Copa América final.

In Miami, hundreds of people violated the security rules of the Hard Rock Stadium and entered the sporting event without a legal ticket. Also, when the match was over, several attendees at the event engaged in vandalism and destroyed part of the venue’s infrastructure.

However, one of the cases that drew attention was that of Ramón Jesurún, who was involved with his son in the middle of a fight with a security guard who prevented them from accessing a space in the stadium.

According to some versions of the events, the police took action and arrested them, the security guards and the leader’s son. They also indicate that The President of the FCF was given a police ticketso he was not present at the awards ceremony. What was confirmed is that Ramón Jamil (his son) was indeed arrested.

Jesurúm’s video in a Miami court

On Monday, American media broadcast fragments of the hearing that Ramón Jesurún and his son attended in Miami Dade, to be charged with lesser charges.

Florida newscasts are showing in prime time the president of the Colombian Football Federation arrested, very embarrassing pic.twitter.com/jeTOlnikyl — Jose Caparroso (@JoseCaparroso) July 15, 2024

However, this Monday, as EL TIEMPO was able to confirm, Jesurún and his son paid their respective bails to be released as soon as possible.

The amount they paid as bail is believed to be between $2,000 and $5,000 each. As of Monday afternoon (6 pm) they had still not been released.

