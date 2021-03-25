A 70-year-old homeless man named Tim Shea is the first person in America to live in a house made with a 3D printer as reported by the American newspaper, New York Post.

Shea moved into the house on the outskirts of Austin, Texas, where homes were built for the homeless, six of them with this technology. “When I found out that I would be the first person in America to move into a house made with a 3D printer, I thought it was something really fantastic.“said the old man.

This new home is located in the Community First Village complex, which is comprised of homes designed for the homeless. The urbanization of more than 20 hectares has so far with more than 500 homes, including the 3D variety built by the Austin-based company Icon.

From the motorhome to a home manufactured with 3-D printers

Shea is among the growing number of seniors in America who have struggled to find affordable housing. Before his 3-D home, he lived in a mobile home community.

“I think from my personal experience with my previous lifestyle, I developed a shell,” Shea told the New York Post. “I did not feel safe, and whenever I had the opportunity, I would hide or isolate myself. I never wanted to interact with people,” he added.

Shea, who has already overcome addiction to alcohol and drugs, chose an open plan layout because you have arthritis and may require a wheelchair. The materials used to build these houses are considered more resistant in the event of catastrophes such as hurricanes that usually hit that region.

“When I found out that I was going to be the first person in America to move into a 3D printed house, I thought it was fabulous,” Shea said, adding that “the same people that I used to run away from are now helping me.” .

Who builds the 3-D homes for the homeless

The non-profit organization Community First invested 18 million dollars in the Village of Tiny Houses in Austin to help the homeless. The village initially had space for 180 residents, who pay about 300 dollars of rent that can be paid by doing different jobs on the property.

The community was established in 2015, and was created by real estate developer Alan Graham, who spent the past two decades as a social worker on the streets of Austin through a project called Mobile Loaves & Fishes. For Community First Village, the choice to try out the new technology was a natural extension of their willingness to experiment and help those most in need.

