The HM Sanchinarro University Hospital has become the first health center in the country to have the robotic system da Vinci SP (Single Port), which represents, today, the pinnacle of robotic technology by allowing complex surgical procedures through a single incision. Specifically designed to optimize precision, safety and patient recovery, this system is designed to complement the hospital’s existing da Vinci Xi, creating a comprehensive, cutting-edge robotic surgical program.

«It was already so before, but from now on we can safely affirm that HM Sanchinarro is the undisputed protagonist of robotic surgery in Spain, not only for being pioneers in the incorporation of the latest robotic systems, but for offering the widest range of these in public and private healthcare. This reality reinforces HM Hospitales’ commitment to innovation and patient care, consolidating HM Sanchinarro as the benchmark for minimally invasive robotic surgery,” says Dr. Juan Abarca Cidón, president of HM Hospitales.

The acquisition of this robotic technology takes one step further the highly complex surgical approaches performed at HM Sanchinarro in specialties such as urology and general surgery. Although this robotic system is also designed for approaches in gynecology and otorhinolaryngology.

Among the many benefits it presents to patients, the da Vinci SP is characterized by offering a less invasion and scarringas its unique port reduces tissue trauma, resulting in minimal scarring, less postoperative pain and faster recovery.









In this way, by offering a minimally invasive approach, a lower risk of complicationswhich reduces the chances of infections, bleeding and other associated risks. Therefore, a faster recovery occurs, allowing patients to return to their usual activities in less time and thus reducing hospital stays.

On the other hand, surgeons obtain a higher precision and millimeter control provided by miniaturized robotic instruments, which offer unprecedented freedom of movement in complex surgical areas. Another notable aspect of the da Vinci SP lies in the 3D visionhigh definitionwhich is synonymous with safety, since the articulated endoscopic camera it contains provides a magnified and detailed visualization.

The design of the da Vinci SP, which offers advanced ergonomics for surgeons, is another benefit of this system that, together with the control console, reduces fatigue during prolonged surgeries and improves operational precision.

«The arrival of the da Vinci SP strengthens HM Sanchinarro’s commitment to minimally invasive surgery, by allowing surgeons to choose the best technology according to the needs of each procedure. This synergy ensures cutting-edge care that combines surgical precision and improved patient outcomes. The future is already here,” says Dr. Íñigo Martínez, medical director of HM Sanchinarro.

HM Sanchinarro already had two of the most disruptive technologies, such as Hugo RASdeveloped by Medtronic®️, —HM Sanchinarro was a pioneer in Spain and a training center for private and public healthcare professionals in this robotic technology — and da Vinci, developed by ABEX®️. In fact, in 2010 the first da Vinci was installed at HM Sanchinarro, to which its updates have gradually been incorporated.

Since last May, HM Sanchinarro already had the latest update of the da Vinci surgical system that is mainly used to address oncological procedures of the colon, rectum, pancreas, stomach, esophagus, liver and urology. In fact, among its main features is the three-dimensional view of the patient’s interior, which through a console makes it possible to simultaneously view the imaging tests that were performed before surgery. The console also allows the use of a fluorescence system that helps the surgeon locate blood vessels, allowing bleeding to be reduced during operations.