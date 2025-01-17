Galaxies like the Milky Way have a supermassive black hole at their center. This huge gravitational object can be active and visible if it has dust and gas close enough; or inactive, becoming virtually invisible. Active galactic nuclei (AGN) are of special interest to astronomers because, through them, it is possible to study the evolution of star clusters and the birth of stars.

One of the latest observations from the Large Binocular Telescope (LBT) resulted in one of the best infrared views of an active galactic nucleus in a galaxy “neighboring” to the Milky Way. A team of scientists, led by the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (MPIA) and the University of Arizona (UofA), used the novel LBT data capture technique to visualize the infrared radiation emitted from the center of the galaxy NGC 1068, also known as the Squid Galaxy.

The galaxy NGC 1068 is spiral-shaped and is located 47 million light years from the Milky Way. It seems like a huge distance, but it’s relatively close compared to other bodies that astronomers study. This cluster is one of the closest in which an active galactic nucleus has been confirmed.

Scientists managed to observe the supermassive black hole of the Squid Galaxy thanks to the sophisticated operation of the LBT telescope. Unlike other telescopes on the Earth’s surface, the observatory operates with two independent 8.4-meter-long mirrors aligned in parallel. When the telescope combines the light from both mirrors, the resulting image has a resolution three times greater than that obtained by the mirrors separately.

The gas found by the telescope in the center of the Squid Galaxy is a phenomenon caused by a feeding black hole. ESO / J. Isbell (UofA, MPIA) / MPIA

Although this technique has not been widely used, it obtained excellent results when tested with the volcanoes of Jupiter’s moon Io. The university team of astronomers tested the operation of the LBT with NGC 1068, a much more ambitious goal. The results were published in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy. “These are the highest resolution direct images of an AGN taken so far,” said Jacob Isbell, co-author of the study.

They found infrared radiation emanating from the hot accretion disk of the Squid Galaxy’s supermassive black hole. The LBT’s two mirrors captured incandescent dust and warm currents produced by a phenomenon typical of black holes called radiation pressure. In a visual context, the researchers did not see a black hole, but the jets of gas that are released from the active galactic nucleus.

The LBT telescope method has proven to be an effective way to study the interiors of distant galaxies with a higher degree of resolution. The team behind this effort claims that it can be replicated in other still little-explored objects, such as disks of matter around stars or very large stars with clouds of dust around them.