Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Kyrgyzstan in the middle of the month, the authorities of that country announced on Wednesdayin what will be his first trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (CPI) issued an arrest warrant against him in March.

(Read here: Rome Statute: why does it threaten Vladimir Putin and what role does Armenia play?)

“Invited by the president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, on October 12 the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, will make an official visit to the country“, indicated the official press agency Kyrgyz Kabarciting a person responsible for the presidential administration of this State, Moscow ally.

Putin will participate on October 13 in a summit of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which brings together several former Soviet republics, organized in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

Vladimir Putin mural in Russia.

He will also attend an honorary gala to mark the 20th anniversary of the opening of a Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan. At the end of September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov announced that the Russian leader would visit that Central Asian country but did not specify when.

This visit by Vladimir Putin abroad will be the first since the ICC issued, in March of this yearan arrest warrant against him for the deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Since then, the order has hindered their international travel. In August, Putin had to give up traveling to Johannesburg to participate in the BRICS summit, the forum of large emerging economies made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

AFP