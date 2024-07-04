On the outskirts of Phoenix, Arizona, home to an urban experiment radically different: Culdesac, the first car-free neighborhood built from scratch in the United States. This innovative development, located on a 17-acre (68,796 square meter) site that was once an abandoned body shop and buildings, challenges architectural tradition with a focus on sustainable mobility.

Culdesac captured the attention of adopt a model inspired by European citieswhere urban life is centered on pedestrians and bicycles rather than motor vehicles. According to the media The Guardianunlike typical suburban developments in Phoenix, This project encourages a lifestyle that promotes social interaction and car-free accessibility.

Currently, Culdesac has just over 36 residents and is scheduled to house up to 1,000 people when completed in 2025. Its 760 residential units are distributed in two and three-story buildings. Residents do not have access to parking for cars and They are encouraged to rely on alternative mobility options such as electric bicycles, scooters and public transport.

The services and amenities offered by the first car-free neighborhood in the United States



According to the information you collected The Guardian, The neighborhood offers essential services within its boundariessuch as a grocery store, a restaurant, a yoga studio, and a bike shop. These are integrated for Promote convenience and reduce the need for motorized travel for daily needs.

While, Culdesac buildings have public and green spaces on the outside, which contrasts with the desert environment of the place. The trails are paved and Residential structures are designed to maximize energy efficiency.

Sustainability and comfort, the keys to the project in Arizona Photo:Instagram @liveculdesac Share

Despite being located on the outskirts of Phoenix, Culdesac is connected to downtown Tempethe airport and Arizona State University via an accessible light rail for all residents.

According to the cited media, Culdesac’s approach is innovative in terms of urban design and environmental sustainability, as well as setting an alternative scenario for the future of urban development in the United States. With the success it marked from the start, in addition to the demand for housing, It is presented as a key example that combines community life and sustainability..