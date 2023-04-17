Apple shows its teeth to the bank. As a result of its alliance with Goldman Sachs, one of the greats on Wall Street, it announced on Monday the launch of an account with a remuneration of 4.15%, well above that offered by entities in the market. The tech giant wants to get strong in financial services by leveraging its customer base. The new account comes with peculiarities, some of them included in the fine print of the agreement, which is signed with Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Salt Lake City Branch. “We do not accept cash deposits,” says one of the clauses.

The account does not have commissions or requires a minimum balance and can be opened through the electronic wallet integrated into the mobile phone. Apple announced the alliance with Goldman Sachs for the launch of the account last October, but it has taken half a year for the project to become a reality. Although it is a large bank, Goldman has less of a commercial banking presence than other large entities to which the new account poses a threat.

The account is currently only available in the United States. The legal conditions of the same indicate that it is only offered to natural persons. “An account may only be used for personal, family, or household purposes and may not be opened or maintained for business purposes,” says the fine print.

Apple ensures that this annual return of 4.15% is equivalent to 10 times the market average. The technology company, in addition to limiting the opening of an account to individuals, imposes a maximum balance of $250,000 in its detailed conditions: “We can reject and return any transfer of funds if your account exceeds the maximum deposit limit. You authorize us to return any funds in excess of the maximum balance limit per check,” the contract says.

The opening of the account will be subject to identity verification, with the Social Security number or the tax identification number, since Apple and Goldman will have to inform the authorities of the returns. Primary account access is only available through Apple Wallet, the electronic wallet for Apple devices. Without this application, the functionalities and services of the account are limited, but the user could recover the money via check and request statements and information by phone.

Seven days to withdraw funds

The conditions establish that there can only be one owner for each account, who can designate up to six additional beneficiaries so that the money is delivered to them in the event of death. Interest is rounded to the nearest cent, compounded daily, and credited to the account monthly. They are calculated each day of each calendar year.

Apple also includes small print that it surely does not intend to have to use, but that serves as a hedge in times of flash deposit leaks. “We reserve the right to require you to notify us in writing seven days before withdrawing funds from your account,” the fine print also says. The terms explain that Apple and Goldman Sachs may also “impose limits on the amount of funds transferred based on total dollar amount or frequency.” For transfers to Apple Cash, the limit is set at $10,000 for one transfer and $20,000 over seven days.

There are limitations for depositing money via checks, but above all, it is a bank that does not accept cash: “We do not accept cash deposits in US dollars or any other foreign currency.”

Almost a decade ago, the company led by Tim Cook landed in the financial sector, first in the field of means of payment, with Apple Pay. It took advantage of this platform to launch its own credit card that is also used to achieve discounts on the purchase of its products and has also launched a deferred payment financial product as part of diversification in the financial area. Offering new services through its phones not only allows Apple to make its customers profitable, but also builds their loyalty. Both the deferred payment service and the new account are linked to the Apple credit card.

