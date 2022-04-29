YE Madrid Saturday, April 30, 2022, 01:09



Last February, the first motorway in Spain was paid for,

a 15.5-kilometre section of the A-636 that connects the towns of Bergara and Beasain, in Guipuzcoa. In it, it has already begun to charge for circulating, although the fines for infraction have not yet been implemented.

Instead, the Regional Council has begun to send informative letters to the owners of the cars that circulate on the highway, informing them of the obligation to pay and the ways they have available to do so. The fine, according to current toll regulations,

will amount to 100 euros.

The system that has been applied these two months is similar to the one implemented in Portugal, known as free flow. Specifically, some arches have been installed on the road with sensors and cameras capable of recognizing the license plates of passing cars. This has the advantage of not stopping traffic.

Another “advantage” that they present is that the fines can be made immediately and electronically. On the Basque highway, cars will pay 2.53 euros for the entire journey, while light trucks and trucks over 12 tons will pay 4.11 and 5.15 euros, respectively. Motorcycles are excluded.

The problem, however, is the use of the system, especially for those who do not have the electronic toll

Abiatu (marketed by the highway concession company, Bidegi) or are passing through. These will have to register on the company’s website and link their registration to a debit card.

If they do not do so, the system will look for the payment of a toll in the last four hours associated with that vehicle and will charge it to that account. However, if these requirements are not met, the Provincial Council will send a letter to the address demanding payment.

Converting highways into payment sections is part of the Government’s agreement with Brussels to access the Next Generation EU recovery funds, with the argument that the proceeds obtained will be allocated to the maintenance of the tracks.