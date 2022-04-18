Since March 21, when the new Traffic Law came into force, the DGT intends to toughen the sanctions for actions such as using the mobile while driving. One of the changes with this new law is the sanction produced when stopping or parking in a bike lane. An action that some drivers perform when they have to get out of the car and can’t find another place to stop.

With this new amendment to the law, the DGT intends to protect cyclists and VMP users. Cyclists or users of VMP who go through the bike lane have priority over other vehicles and pedestrians as long as they respect traffic regulations.

As with traffic for other vehicles, this type of lane has traffic lights and pedestrian crossings, in which the order of priority changes. Bicycles or VMPs cannot circulate on the sidewalks, they must do so on the bike lane or on the road if there is no lane for that use.

This infraction found in article 76 of the Traffic Law is now considered a serious offence. The article prohibits “stopping or parking in the bus lane, in bicycle lanes or paths, on curves, elevation changes, parking areas for the exclusive use of people with disabilities, tunnels, underpasses, intersections or in any other dangerous place or in which seriously impedes traffic or constitutes a risk to pedestrians. Therefore, vehicles should not stop or park in the bike lanes. A fine that will mean a penalty of around 200 euros for the driver who performs any of these actions. The DGT also reports that these lanes should not be used by pedestrians to walk.