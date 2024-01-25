The United States Immigration and Nationality Law establishes that It is a misdemeanor to not carry an identification document when requested of a foreign citizen, and this includes green card recipients.. This card, which grants permanent residence in the country, is an essential element that must be carried with you at all times.

The direct consequence of not complying with this obligation can be a fine of up to US$100 or even up to 30 days in prison., according to the United States Code. Although the fine is not mandatory, immigration agents have the authority to impose it if they consider that the beneficiary does not have a valid reason for not carrying the card.

It is important to highlight that This measure does not affect the validity or validity of the green card. Even if you receive a fine, permanent residence is not compromised. However, to avoid unnecessary complications, it is highly recommended to carry the card with you at all times, especially when leaving the city or state.

The recommendation to carry a green card becomes more relevant when it is taken into account that the fine is not an automatic requirement. Immigration agents can evaluate the circumstances and decide not to impose it if there are extenuating reasons. For example, if the beneficiary can prove that he forgot the card at home or recently lost it, the agent may choose to waive the penalty.

Tips to avoid being subject to fines

Always carry the card with you– Keep your Green Card in your wallet or in a safe place where you can easily access it. This will make it easier to present the document when necessary. Backup: If you plan to travel outside your city or state, make a copy of your green card and bring it with you. This will serve as a backup in case the original document is lost or stolen. Immediate replacement: If your Green Card is lost, do not delay in requesting a replacement. This will not only ensure your compliance with the law, but will also prevent future inconveniences. See also Are you engaged to a US citizen? This is what you should know

Although The fine for not carrying the green card is not an automatic obligation, it is essential to take the necessary precautions to avoid any inconvenience with the immigration authorities. The responsibility of carrying this document is an integral part of the rights and duties of permanent residents in the United States.