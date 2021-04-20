To start the Super league of European football clubs, the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, has a financial structure that serves as support, along with the rest of the teams, to carry out the operation to constitute the great league of champions outside the current UEFA Champions League. In this economic puzzle, one of the pieces that emerge as the key is Key Capital, investment firm registered with the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) as a securities agency, in which the entrepreneur is present Borja Prado, a friend of Florentino Pérez, and former president of Endesa until two years ago.

According to official data from the CNMV, Prado is the third largest shareholder of Key Capital with 14.99% of the capital of the company, behind the 43% held by Alexandre Jacques Matitia-Cohen as founding partner of the firm and the 16 61% owned by Anas Laghrari, also a co-founder of the company. Laghrari will, in fact, be the general secretary of the new Super League, sharing hand in hand with Florentino Pérez the challenge of carrying out the project in the face of UEFA opposition.

This businessman of Franco-Maghreb origin also maintains historical relationships with the president of Real Madrid. Financial sources point out that Laghrari is one of Florentino Pérez’s trusted advisers in operations such as the one that ACS carried out on Abertis and even in the expansion works of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid.

The role of Key Capital from now on will be to seek new investors among large investment funds and hedge funds that are interested in participating in the project, especially for the income that will be generated with the broadcasting rights paid by televisions.

With his participation in the signing, Borja Prado will be the main link with the president of Real Madrid to achieve these objectives. The former Endesa executive maintains some contacts and relationships with the Italian business world after a decade at the helm of the electricity company, controlled by the Enel group, with Italian capital. During all those years at the helm of the energy company, Prado’s ties with that country have increased to such an extent, according to financial sources, that the former president of the electricity company himself also acts as a link between the operation planned by ACS for acquire Autoestrade, the leading Italian toll road company.

For now, and as published earlier this week by the ‘Financial Times’, JP Morgan will be in charge of financing the launch of the Super League, repeating its support for Florentino Pérez after also financing a large part of the remodeling of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

The agreement now reached implies that JP Morgan will disburse 3,250 million initial euros. A loan that football clubs will have to repay with payments of 254 million euros over 23 years (adding the interest generated on the debt).

The distribution, if there are finally 15 founders (12 plus the three guests) would be structured in 350 million for six clubs, 225 for four, 112’5 for two and 100 for three teams, distributed according to an internal system not subject to the ranking of each year. In addition, it is estimated that 4,000 million will be entered for television rights: of that amount, 65% would go to the founders; 20% would be distributed for sporting merits and 15% for commercial agreements.