The final grid of the 2022 GP America is of course slightly different from the result of qualifying.

The nice thing about Formula 1 is that it is the highest form of motorsport. The disadvantage is that making a motorized sport fair is quite difficult. So the race management and the FIA ​​use all kinds of rules that they do not always understand themselves.

Based on the qualification, for example, you could assume that that result is the starting position for tonight. Nothing could be further from the truth, because there are quite a few shifts. Leclerc’s in particular is a hit: he is put back ten places.

Grid penalties

The reason for that is simple: grid penalties. We are at the end of the season and that means teams have to replace an engine, turbo, transmission or other part. Not only Leclerc takes a grid penalty, Zhou, Alonso and Pérez also have to move places back. Depending on what and when something is replaced, the FIA ​​determines the order. The final starting position is then determined via a formula that is managed by reptiles announced.

Sergio gets a new engine. Probably to finally be able to win his home race in Mexico with a fresh engine without grid penalties.

This is the provisional grid for the 2022 US GP:

Carlos Sainz Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton George Russell Lance Stroll Lando Norris Valtteri Bottas Alexander Albon Sergio PerezI Sebastian Vettel Perre Gasly Charles Leclerc Yuki Tsunoda Fernando Alonso Kevin Magnussen Daniel Ricciardo Esteban Ocon Mick Schumacher Zhou Guanyu Nicholas Latifi of course

Incidentally, it is only good news for Verstappen. Not only is he now second instead of third, it’s also a good position to start the race. The first corner goes quite to the left and it will not be the first time that the driver who starts from P2 immediately takes the lead in the first corner. Just think of last year, when Lewis Hamilton overtook Verstappen at the start.

