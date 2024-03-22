The movie 'Mystic River' either 'Mystical river' It premiered on October 3, 2003 and, since then, its story has impacted many movie buffs. Likewise, the film was not ignored by critics, since in 2004 it was nominated for the Oscars and, of course, it won. The director behind this film is Clint Eastwoodwho is recognized for great cinematographic successes.

It should be noted that the film 'Mystical river'when it was released, was considered a work of art by John Anderson of Newsday, a prominent journalist in the US. Although almost 21 years have passed, the film remains a gem of American cinema and here we tell you how to watch it and where to see it.

Watch HERE the trailer for the Oscar-winning film 'Mystic River'

What is the plot of 'Mystic River', Oscar winner?

The movie 'Mystical river' tells the story of Jimmy, Dave and Sean, a group of friends since childhood, who live in a troubled neighborhood of Boston. They used to spend their days playing street hockey. Everything changes dramatically when Dave is kidnapped by strangers while his friends watch, an event that will profoundly affect their lives forever.

'Mystic River' is a dark thriller with shocking twists. Despite its solid script and Eastwood's skillful direction, what really impresses is the performance of its three main actors, which earned them two Oscars (Penn and Robbins).

Where can I see the Oscar-winning 'Mystic River'?

'Mystic River', the film that was awarded by the Oscars, is available on Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Movistar. This film is inspired by the 2001 novel by Dennis Lehane (who also wrote the story behind one of Martin Scorsese's most acclaimed films with Leonardo DiCaprio). 'Mystic River' explores the lives of three friends from Boston, linked by a traumatic event from their childhood.

In which Oscar categories did 'Mystic River' win?

'Mystical river took six Oscar in 2004, in the categories of best actor, best supporting actor, best director, best film, best supporting actress and best adapted screenplay. Furthermore, the film was recognized by Golden Globes of the same year.

Cast of 'Mystical River', the film

Tim Robbins as Dave Boyle

Kevin Bacon as Sean Devine

Laurence Fishburne as Whitey Powers

Kevin Chapman as Val Savage

Tom Guiry as Brendan Harris

Emmy Rossum as Katie Markum

Eli Wallach as The Grocer

Sean Penn as Jimmy Markum.