san diego comic con has been giving us great surprises in the panel of Marvel, this with featured announcements such as all phase five of the movies as well as the series that are premiering on Disney Plus. And much more importantly, it is mentioned when phase 4 that began after it was finished will end. Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The head of Marvel StudiosKevin Feigeconfirmed that She-Hulk and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will conclude Phase 4 of the Cinematic Universe of Marvelthus having the panorama towards the next step that includes many series and movies on the horizon.

Are here:

Secret Invasion- spring 2023

spring 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

May 5, 2023 Threw out – summer 2023

summer 2023 Loki: Season 2 – summer 2023

summer 2023 The Marvels- July 28, 2023

July 28, 2023 Blade- November 3, 2023

November 3, 2023 Ironheart – fall 2023

fall 2023 Agatha: Coven of Chaos – winter 2023/24

winter 2023/24 Daredevil: Born Again – fall 2023

fall 2023 Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

Remember that she-hulk will premiere in August Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November to close phase 4.

