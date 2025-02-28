This is the ‘fifth season of the year’: discover the longest and most crazy carnival of Germany

The end of February and early March means the arrival of Carnival time, in which thousands of cities around the world are filled with costumes, parades and music, in one of the most international, multigenerational and more colors celebrations that are given by the entire planet.

The six most spectacular carnivals in the world

One of the best known and long -lived in Europe, beyond the Carnival of Venice, is the one that occurs in one of the main cities of Germany, colony, in which there is what is called as ‘the fifth season of the year’ and that produces one of the most lively holidays in the country.

The Carnival of Colonia: one of the most historical in Europe

The Carnival of Colonia is an event in the German city, which begins its official celebrations From November 11 at 11:11 In Alter Mark, to last until Ash Wednesday, and make it one of the most durable in Europe. In addition, it is one of the longest in Europe with dating since 1736, and already consolidated in the nineteenth century.

Although it officially lasts several months, the carnival lives its big week just From Thursday before Ash Wednesday To live six intense days of celebrations through the streets of Colonia, a city known especially for its Gothic cathedral.

The big week of the Carnival of Colonia: parades, music and sweets

The big week begins with the so -called Gordo Thursday in which the party is officially begun, with the DREIGESTIRNthree key figures in the carnival that are formed by the Virgin (Die Jungfrau), the peasant (der Bauer) and the prince (Der Prinz). This same Thursday is the Weiberfastnachthe feast of women, in which tradition is that they go out and cut the ties of men down the street, as a sign of gender equality.

From this we move on to the dances of masks on Friday, which is one of its most bustling days through the city, and then reaching the one of its most high moments, with various parades among which the Parade of the dead which has its origin in protest in the early 90s against the Gulf War and has settled over the years.

From the madness of Friday and Saturday, we move on to the tranquility of Sunday, in which children take prominence with horsepower of schools and schools. The week has its final days with the Rosenmontag On Monday, Rose Day, with its most famous parade in the historic center and in which huge amounts of candies, sweets, chocolate and flowers are thrown.

He Shrove Tuesday It stays like the day the straw doll is prepared, which is burned after a procession at dusk, being prior to the end of the Ash Wednesdayin which it is tradition to taste fish.

Beyond Cádiz and Tenerife: Route through the most original and traditional carnivals in Spain



During the celebration of the Carnival of Colonia, music acquires importance with traditional Sitzungshows in which live concerts are combined with humor, dance and guard marches with Carnival costumes, and which are the most popular events.