Like never before in its history, Argentina is going through a fantastic moment as they are the current champions of the Copa América, Finalissima and, obviously, of the World Cup after the one obtained in Qatar 2022 in a historic final against France. The team led by Lionel Scaloni is, clearly, the one that dominates national team football today and it is well deserved.
This superiority is reflected in the FIFA ranking that is published month after month by the highest body in world football. This was published again in the current month of September and this was the list:
The Red Fury had a very poor performance in the 2022 Qatar World Cup but recovered thanks to a team led by young talents such as Gavi, Pedri and Nico Williams who were crowned champions in the Nations League.
The Azurros did not even qualify for the World Cup but are still the defending European Championship champions who will defend their title next year. They have changed coaches recently and Luciano Spalletti is the new coach.
The Portuguese left the World Cup in the quarterfinals at the hands of Morocco, being one of the great disappointments of the tournament due to the way of play. At this stage, post-World Cup, they have exhibited a very good collective level and have won every match since then.
The Dutch are settling in after what happened at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the tough elimination against Argentina. Now, they are a very good team that will be built with the aim of winning next year’s EURO.
One of the big surprises on this list and that they place in this place, mainly, because of what they did in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It is a tough team, with a very safe game.
The Belgians were the big disappointment of Qatar 2022 and are a very conflictive team with problems off the field. Players of the level like Eden Hazard have already stopped participating to make room for new figures like Dokú.
The English have been a very important team in recent years but they have not been able to capitalize on that very good performance with titles, especially after losing the EURO at the hands of Italy on penalties and at home. Now, the illusion is renewed by Jude Bellingham.
La Verdeamarela remained in the quarterfinals of the World Cup against Croatia and hope to win the Copa América next year in the United States.
The Gauls are the best Europeans on this list. Led by a young and very talented team, they aim to dominate football on their continent for the next few years and recover the world title in 2026.
The winners of everything. With a well-defined style of play that can be transferred to any playing field. The Albiceleste will have very good years ahead of them.
