Some 2,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian front, A group of women trains in the use of Kalashnikov rifles under the orders of a military instructor. Their goal: to be ready to “defend” Russia.

When President Vladimir Putin decreed in September 2022 the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of civilians to fight in Ukraine, Olga Smetanina decided to create a structure to also train women in her city, Yekaterinburg, in the Ural mountains.

This is how the “Ural Female Guard” was born.

Dressed in military uniform and a cap with a “Z”, a symbol of support for the Russian military offensive against Ukraine, the 36-year-old woman he regards his initiative as a duty, with the men leading the way.

“We told ourselves that if one day –God help us!– there is an attack, any danger to the population, the citizens, the elderly, we should learn to defend ourselves,” he explained to the AFP.

(Also read: Russia launches a new ‘massive attack’ against Ukrainian utilities)

Women are trained in self defense.

The woman claims that her idea was an instant success.

At the end of 2022, His NGO had trained fifty women in the use of weapons, tactical medicine, self-defense, and the use of drones. A second group is being formed.

In total, his paramilitary training lasts two months. Smetanina says that the first group of his students had “very good” results, “almost identical” to those of the men.

(Also: Zelensky asks his allies for fighter planes on his second trip abroad)

Anastasia Gubankova, 41, knows the army well. Her husband and her father were officers. She follows this training out of patriotism and to be ready for anything that can happen.

“Of course I hope I don’t have to apply (what I’m learning), but if I have to I will,” assures this woman who works as a purchase manager in a school. She has already participated in two self-defense classes and two others on the use of weapons.

More than fifty women have been formed in the Ural Women’s Guard.

In his family, joining is a given, and following this training allows him to better understand the men in his family, he says.

His son, a 19-year-old student, also plans to join the army.

“Something he said struck me: ‘I couldn’t live with the idea of ​​betraying my grandfather who went to war for me,'” he says, sporting a large “Z” on his camouflage sweater.

(You can read: Ukraine will receive a hundred Leopard 1 tanks: will the war with Russia escalate?)

The woman unhesitatingly supports the offensive against Ukraine. “I should have even started earlier,” she estimates.

Like the other women in her group, she listens very concentrated to the instructor; she disassembles a kalashnikov and trains to shoot.

Training classes of the Ural Women’s Guard.

Some women even find time to comb their hair before taking a selfie with an assault rifle in hand.

With her flawless makeup, elaborate manicure and blonde waves cascading to her shoulders, Smetanina says that she suffered criticism for assuming her femininity during paramilitary training.

“Even with a gun in hand, with a grenade launcher or a mortar, I’m still a woman,” she says.

(Keep reading: Ukraine warns that Russia prepares a major offensive for the year of the war)

‘Whatever happens, we will know how to use a weapon’

The founder of the group has in mind to found the “Generation Z Center, a center for the development of patriotism”.

The instructor in charge of the tactical medicine classes estimates that the program corresponds “in general” to what a soldier at the front should know. And the students are applied, he assures.

“At first I was quite skeptical, but then I realized I was wrong. They are a real female guard,” says the young man, identifying himself by his nom de guerre, “Zulu.”

(Read also: The European Union supports Ukraine’s accession, but does not give a definitive date)

Smetanina now wants to go further. He has in mind founding a “Generation Z Center, a center for the development of patriotism.” “It will be for women, men, teenagers,” she says.

“Now there is a military operation (in Ukraine). We don’t know what will be in a year, two years, ten years,” he says. “Whatever happens, we will know how to use a weapon.”

ANNA YURIEVA / AFP