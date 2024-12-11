The Pulcinella restaurant, in the heart of the Las Salesas neighborhood of Madrid, has completed 30 years in which it has become one of the leading Italian restaurants in the capital of Spain.

Founded in 1994 by Enrico Bosco Sr.Pulcinella has seen countless celebrities pass through its doors, including the King Felipe VI and Doña Letizia, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary there. But they have tried their delicious pastas, pizzas and risottos many other famous people, such as the singer Ricky Martin, the members of the group Mecano, the model Naomi Campbell, the Bardem family and even the legendary Spice Girls, as they have assured 20 minutes restaurant supplies.

Kings Felipe and Letizia celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Pulcinella

The story of Enrico and the trattoria

The story of Pulcinella is, to a large extent, the story of the Enricos. Enrico Bosco Sr. opened this charming restaurant almost out of necessity, wanting to showcase authentic Italian cuisine. “At that time (1994), the Italian restaurants that existed were for touristsI felt the need to show authentic Italian cuisine,” he says.

His son, Enrico Boscocurrent general director of the group, has inherited his passion for cooking, having grown up in the restaurant and spent summers in Italy with his grandmother, Nonna.





A place frozen in time

Pulcinella has remained almost unchanged since its opening. With exquisite service and purely Italian cuisine, the restaurant maintains the same original decoration.

The walls are adorned with old photographs of Naples and great Italian stars like Sofia Lorencreating a cozy and nostalgic atmosphere. Tables with tablecloths and wooden chairs They preserve the charm of yesteryear, reminding us of authentic Italian trattorias.

The kitchen: simple and authentic

Italian pasta at Pulcinella restaurant. Virginia Gimeno

At Pulcinella, cooking is an art that is taken very seriously. Neapolitan dishes coexist with recipes from other regions of Italy, such as the famous carbonaraprepared according to the original recipe with egg yolk, guanciale, pecorino Romano cheese, parmesan and pepper.

Other highlights include the Risotto from Piemonte and Lombardy and the Sicilian caponata. Tía Lidia’s lasagna, with San Marzano tomato sauce, minced beef, bechamel and Parmesan cheese, is another of the star dishes.





The tomato is almost a god in Pulcinella, using varieties from Vesuvius, sweeter and more flavorful. The pasta, always made from durum wheat, is carefully chosen for each sauce, ensuring a perfect combination of flavors and textures.

Among the specialties, the tagliolini al tartufoa fresh pasta with truffle sauce and slices of fresh seasonal truffle, or the strozzapetri alla Lorenwith clams, mussels, shrimp, natural tomato and a touch of Genoese pesto.

Italian pasta at Pulcinella restaurant. Virginia Gimeno

Delicious pizzas

Although Pulcinella is a trattoria, its pizzas deserve a special mention. For the Bosco family, pizza is not fast food; It is a culinary tradition. The margherita, the most typical pizza in Naples, It must be leopardata (with spots), have high cornicione, white mozzarella and Vesuvius tomato with basil.

Pulcinella’s wine list also bears an Italian seal, with a predominant selection of Sicilian and Northern references.

Tiramisu 2.0 from the Pulcinella restaurant. 20MINUTES

And among the Italian desserts and sweets, the legendary tiramisu 2.0homemade based on ‘Savoiardi’ biscuit soaked in coffee, pasteurized egg yolk and mascarpone, the delicious nutellottonutella, mascarpone, gluten-free cookie and pistachio, or the sicilian cannoloa crunchy tube-shaped dough, filled with ricotta cream with chocolate chips and candied fruit.

The restaurant offers competitive prices (35-40 euros on average) with a high-level offer. Open every day, noon and night.

